Drake and Adin Ross accused of fraud in alleged attempt to inflate rapper’s streams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rap superstar Drake and popular video game streamer Adin Ross are facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly promoting an online sweepstakes casino and using the earned proceeds to “create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music.”

In documents filed December 31 in Virginia’s federal court and reviewed by multiple outlets, residents LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hines have accused Drake, Ross, and an Australian Native by the name of George Nyugen of partnering with the website Stake.us to “prey upon consumers” and expose them to “substantial risks of gambling addiction.”

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino launched in 2022 after sportsbook and online casino Stake.com was banned from operating everywhere in the U.S. It allows users to wager virtual currency, known as Stake Cash and Gold Coins, rather than real money. While Stake.us. has been banned in several states, including California, Montana, Idaho, Washington, New Jersey and Connecticut, it continues to operate legally in Virginia.

The two plaintiffs claimed they were “influenced to participate” in Stake’s “predatorial gambling environment” after seeing Drake advertising the site.

“Plaintiffs have been damaged by the false marketing manipulation and abuses of defendants Drake, Ross, and Nguyen, who participate in the marketing of Stake,” the complaint read. “Through these and other promotions, Stake has bombarded consumers with advertisements appearing on social media platforms, depicting its games as safe, legal, and fun.

Drake (left) and Adin Ross (right) have been sued for allegedly using funds made from an illegal online gambling site to inflate the rapper's music streams ( Getty )

“But these casino games are illegal in Virginia and throughout the United States, and have inflicted harm on consumers across the Commonwealth who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform,” it added.

A representative for Drake declined to comment, and a representative for Nyugen could not be reached. The Independent has contacted Ross’s representative for comment.

The filing goes on to allege that the three then used the money made from Stake.us to “create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music; fabricate popularity; disparage competitors and music label executives; distort recommendation algorithms; and distribute financing for all of the foregoing, while concealing the flow of funds.”

It claimed that public posts, chat logs, and leaked communications show proof of Nguyen’s “direct handling of funds through multiple payment platforms, orchestration of narrative surges, and amplification” in collaboration with Drake and Ross.

“At the heart of the scheme, Drake — acting directly and through willing and knowledgeable co-conspirators — has deployed automated bots and streaming farms to artificially inflate play counts of his music across major platforms, such as Spotify,” it said, echoing similar claims made in a recent lawsuit against Spotify by rapper RBX.

“This manipulation has suppressed authentic artists and narrowed consumers’ access to legitimate content by undermining the integrity of curated experiences.”

The lawsuit is seeking to represent other Virginia residents who lost one or more wagers using Stake Cash within the last three years. The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial and damages.