Donald Trump praises ‘unique’ Ozzy Osbourne in voicemail for widow Sharon

President Donald Trump has described the late rock star Ozzy Osbourne as “unique in every way” in a voicemail shared by the former Black Sabbath frontman’s widow, Sharon, and her children.

Osbourne died in July at the age of 76.

In a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon and her children, Jack and Kelly, discuss their grief and the outpouring of love and support they received after the death of the musician known as the Prince of Darkness.

At one point, Jack holds up his phone and says: “Shall we play the voicemail? Not saying who it’s from, everyone will know.”

On the recorded message, Trump can be heard saying: “Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump. I just wanted to wish you the best, and the family... Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you: He was unique in every way, and talented.”

Trump continues: “I just wanted to wish you the best. It’s a tough thing. I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself, say hello to the family. Thanks, bye.”

Donald Trump left Sharon Osbourne a voicemail praising her late husband Ozzy ( Getty )

After the message concludes, Jack says: “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.”

Sharon adds: “Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner. Whoever you like, half of people are going to go like this [pointing her fingers towards her other]. Now so more than ever, in history, is it that people’s choice of which party, which politician... You can’t come out a winner.”

Sharon, who starred on Trump’s show Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, continues: “All I know is, a man that I know, I worked with for a month, I spent one month with him, and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, a delight to talk to, his wife. He was always, ‘How are the children? How’s Kelly? I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done. Their manners are great.’ He was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect.

“Listen, I’m not American. I can’t vote. I don’t want to vote. I don’t vote for anyone. I vote for no one, never have, never will. But the thing is, all I know is he’s treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania the same. Nothing.”

Growing tearful, Sharon concludes: “For him to take the time to do that for us... President Trump and Melania, thank you.”

Back in 2019, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne publicly asked Trump to stop using his song “Crazy Train” in an attack video.