Doja Cat denies being engaged to Stranger Things star in deleted tweet

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Doja Cat has responded to rumours that she and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn are engaged.

In a now-deleted tweet captured by TMZ on Sunday (22 September), the Grammy-winning musician denied being engaged to Quinn.

Doja Cat – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – sparked speculation among fans when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring during a performance in Las Vegas on the weekend (21 September).

During the show, the “Say So” singer, 28, held out her hand and showed off a silver band on her ring finger, which many fans took to mean that she and her rumoured boyfriend, Quinn, were engaged.

Doja Cat quashed the rumours swiftly, however, posting on Twitter the following day. “No, I’m not engaged. It’s a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” she wrote, referring to the New York City jewellery brand.

The tweet is no longer available to view on the singer’s profile, having been deleted shortly after it was posted.

Quinn and Doja Cat are believed to be dating after the pair were spotted holding hands in London on 17 August. In the video, the actor – who rose to fame playing Eddie Munson on the latest series of Stranger Things – had his arm around the musician. They held hands behind their backs.

The pair first made headlines in 2022, when Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp publicly announced that Doja Cat had directly messaged him asking Schnapp to connect them.

(From left to right) Noah Schnapp, Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn ( Getty )

“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. Does he have a gf?" she had asked Schnapp, now 19.

Schnapp – who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things – then shared their conversation online, prompting backlash from fans who criticised him for sharing the private messages.

Doja Cat also called out the actor for behaving like a “weasel”.

“To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even over like 21,” Doja said.

“When you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s***, you say dumb s***, you f*** up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you’re supposed to so you know not to do it in the future.

“But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," she continued. "That’s like borderline snake s*** – that’s like weasel s***.”

Neither Quinn nor Doja Cat, however, have publicly addressed their rumoured relationship.