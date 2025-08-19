Doechii fans left devastated after rapper pulls out of All Points East among other festivals
‘She was the main person I was attending to see!!! Absolutely livid,’ one person said
US rapper and singer Doechii has pulled out of All Points East festival in east London.
The 27-year-old is “no longer able to perform” at the Victoria Park festival on Saturday 23 August, with event organisers apologising for the inconvenience.
“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows,” the festival announced in a social media post on Tuesday (19 August).
“She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. We'd like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.”
Fans were quick to take to X/Twitter to voice their frustrations over the cancellation. “Where do we apply for refund!? She was the main person I was attending to see!!! Absolutely livid,” one person said.
Meanwhile, another user questioned whether the festival would be providing “partial refunds” to ticket holders. “Literally only going to see her and you announced 4 days before the festival leaving no time to cancel flights or hotels,” they wrote.
Festival organisers replied that they are “working very hard” to find an artist of a “similar scale” to fill Doechii’s slot and would update festival-goers “as soon as we have any news”.
The Florida rapper has also pulled out of Rock en Seine festival on Thursday (21 August) and Forwards Festival in Bristol on Sunday (24 August). She is yet to release a statement regarding the reasons for the performance cancellations.
