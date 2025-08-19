Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US rapper and singer Doechii has pulled out of All Points East festival in east London.

The 27-year-old is “no longer able to perform” at the Victoria Park festival on Saturday 23 August, with event organisers apologising for the inconvenience.

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows,” the festival announced in a social media post on Tuesday (19 August).

“She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. We'd like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.”

Fans were quick to take to X/Twitter to voice their frustrations over the cancellation. “Where do we apply for refund!? She was the main person I was attending to see!!! Absolutely livid,” one person said.

Meanwhile, another user questioned whether the festival would be providing “partial refunds” to ticket holders. “Literally only going to see her and you announced 4 days before the festival leaving no time to cancel flights or hotels,” they wrote.

Festival organisers replied that they are “working very hard” to find an artist of a “similar scale” to fill Doechii’s slot and would update festival-goers “as soon as we have any news”.

The Florida rapper has also pulled out of Rock en Seine festival on Thursday (21 August) and Forwards Festival in Bristol on Sunday (24 August). She is yet to release a statement regarding the reasons for the performance cancellations.

More to follow