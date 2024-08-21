Support truly

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is pulling out all the stops during a celebratory four days which formally mark the end of the primary election period and the start of general election season.

During its second night (August 20) at Chicago’s United Center, the 5,000 delegates representing all 50 states and territories were called on to officially pledge their support to Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party’s nominees.

Hosted this year by DNC Secretary Jason Rae, the in-person roll call is primarily a spectacle in which each state and territory’s delegates are called on to verbally cast their votes for Harris and Walz. Rae was joined on stage by DJ Cassidy, who played a mix of various songs behind each speaker as they emphatically pledged their support.

“I had a personal goal here, which was to turn the entire convention into a party,” Cassidy told The New York Times.

It took about a month for Cassidy to work with each state’s delegation to compile the extensive playlist, according to the New York Times. Together, they decided on songs that were meaningful to the state and captured the spirit of “unity and celebration.”

Find every song that was paired with each state and territory below.

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon performs two of his hits at the 2024 DNC ( Getty Images )

Alabama – “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska – “Feel It Still” by Portugal The Man

Arizona – “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

Arkansas – “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

California – “Next Episode” by Dr Dre; “California Love” by Tupac; and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and “Not Like Us”

Colorado – “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Democrats Abroad – “Love Train” by The O’Jays

District of Columbia – “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

Delaware – “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston

Florida – “I Won’t Back Down” by Florida native Tom Petty

Georgia – “Welcome to Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri; a surprise live performance from Atlanta rapper Lil Jon of his 2002 hit “Get Low” and his 2013 hit “Turn Down for What”

Guam – “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii – “24K Magic” by Hawaii native Bruno Mars

Idaho – “Private Idaho” by The B-52’s

Illinois – “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project

Indiana – “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” by Indiana-born Michael Jackson

Iowa – “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

Kansas – “Carry On Wayward Son” by the appropriately named rock group Kansas

Kentucky – “First Class” by Louisville-born music star Jack Harlow

R&B singer Patti Labelle performs at night two of the 2024 DNC ( Getty Images )

Louisiana – “All I Do Is Win” by New Orleans’ own DJ Khaled

Maine – “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

Maryland – “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts – “I’m Shipping up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Michigan – “Lose Yourself” by Detroit-raised rapper Eminem

Minnesota – “1999” by Minnesota-born legend Prince

Mississippi – “Twistin’ the Night Away” by Sam Cooke

Missouri – “Good Luck, Babe” by Missouri pop star Chappell Roan

Montana – “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz (originally by Canadian band Guess Who)

Nebraska – “Firework” by Katy Perry

Nevada – “Mr Brightside” by The Killers

New Hampshire – “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

New Jersey – “Born in the USA” by New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico – “Confident” by Albuquerque’s Demi Lovato

New York – “Empire State of Mind” by native New Yorkers Alicia Keys and Jay-Z

North Carolina – “Raise Up” by Greenville-born hip-hop artist Petey Pablo

North Dakota – “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys

Northern Marina Islands – “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Ohio – “Green Light” by Springfield’s own John Legend

Oklahoma – “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’til the Sun Comes Up)” by Oklahoma country icon Garth Brooks

Oregon – “Float On” by Portland-based band Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania – “Motownphilly” by Philadelphi’s Boyz II Men; “Black and Yellow” by Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa

Puerto Rico – “Despacito” by Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi

Rhode Island – “Shake It Off” by Rhode Island homeowner Taylor Swift

South Carolina – “Get Up” by born and raised South Carolina singer James Brown

South Dakota – “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Tennessee – “9 to 5” by Tennessee legend Dolly Parton

Utah – “Animal” by Provo rock band Neon Trees

Vermont – “Stick Season” by Vermonter Noah Kahan

US Virgin Islands – “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love

Virginia – “The Way I Are” by Norfolk native Timbaland

Washington – “Can’t Hold Us” by Seattle-based duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

West Virginia – “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Wisconsin – “Jump Around” by House of Pain

Wyoming – “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas