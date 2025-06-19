Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James "Jim" Prime, the keyboardist for Scottish pop-rock band Deacon Blue, has died at the age of 64 following a short battle with cancer.

The band announced his passing on Thursday morning, having previously informed fans earlier this month that Prime was seriously ill in hospital.

Beyond his musical contributions, Mr Prime, who was from Kilmarnock, also held a position as a lecturer at the University of the West of Scotland.

In a statement, they shared on social media: “Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

“Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us. With love, DBx.”

Founded in 1985, Deacon Blue consists of Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, Dougie Vipond on drums, Gregor Philp on guitar, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

The group has released 11 studio albums to date, as well as two live albums, eight compilation albums, and an album that features both studio and compilation elements.

open image in gallery James Prime (2nd from right) on stage with Deacon Blue alongside Ricky Ross (front left), lead singer of the pop band, and fellow band member Lorraine Mackintosh (right), performing on stage at King Tuts nightclub in Glasgow, which was one of the first venues they originally played ( PA )

They are best known for their hit single Dignity, which propelled them to success in their early years.

The Scottish group previously announced the keyboardist had been rushed to hospital.

They wrote on social media on June 11: “We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim.

“Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.

“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”