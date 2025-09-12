David Bowie’s favourite songs revealed on note in new exhibition
Influential musician was a fan of Jeff Beck, Sonic Youth and The Beatles
The David Bowie Centre has revealed a list of the musicians’ favourite songs upon the public opening of its archive.
The centre is the latest attraction from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, which launched its East Storehouse building in late May.
Based in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the visitor attraction houses around half a million works related to Glastonbury Festival archives, concert costumes from Elton John, designer couture and more.
The newly opened Bowie display contains 90,000 items related to the iconic musician, outlining his career and showcasing his work from outfits, lyrics and songs, as well as an unearthed list of the artist’s favourite tracks.
The note, called “Memo for radio show — list of favourite records,” includes Jeff Beck’s “Beck’s Bolero”, “Across the Universe” by The Beatles, and Sonic Youth’s “Tom Violence”.
The complete list of tracks are:
Ralph Vaughan Williams – ‘Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis’
Richard Strauss – ‘Four Last Songs’
Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – ‘Right Now Right Now’
Little Richard – ‘True Fine Mama’
The Hollywood Argyles – ‘Sho Know a Lot About Love’
Miles Davis – ‘Some Day My Prince Will Come’
Charles Mingus – ‘Ecclusiastics’
Jeff Beck – ‘Beck’s Bolero’
Legendary Stardust Cowboy – ‘I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship’
The Beatles – ‘Across the Universe’
Ronnie Spector – ‘Try Some, Buy Some’
Roxy Music – ‘Mother of Pearl’
Edgar Froese – ‘Epsilon in Malaysian Pale’
The Walker Brothers – ‘The Electrician’
Sonic Youth – ‘Tom Violence’
In uncovering the archive, it was also reported that Bowie was working on a musical titled The Spectator.
Set in 18th century East London, notes on the project were unbeknownst to even his closest collaborators as they were found in his study after dying from cancer in 2016.
The show is about “the relationship between art and politics in London at the cusp of modernity,” as described by the installation’s curator, Madeleine Haddon, in a preview of the archive.
In a five-star review by The Independent, the exhibition is predicted to “Make a lot of people, from pop culture theorists to diehard Bowie aficionados, extremely happy.”
The V&A’s David Bowie Centre will open on Saturday, 13 September.
