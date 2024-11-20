Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Country singer Darryl Worley has asked for prayers for his 16-year-old daughter Savannah, who was airlifted to the hospital after getting into a terrifying car crash in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m humbly coming to y’all with a very serious request! I’m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico!” the singer-songwriter, 60, wrote on Facebook on Sunday (November 17).

He shared that he had received a call from his wife, Kimberly Perkins, that Savannah had been in “a bad wreck and was being life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.”

“She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations!” Worley added. “Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car!”

In the post, he included a photo of him and Savannah as well as images of the two totaled cars. “I don’t have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you!” he concluded.

The pictures showed the vehicles with smashed-in front hoods. One also appeared to have lost a wheel rim.

open image in gallery Darryl Worley says ‘its been a rough few days’ after his daughter got into a car wreck ( Getty Images )

Worley has since provided an update. “It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!!” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (November 19). “It’s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!! Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!”

Alongside the statement, he shared a photo of Savannah lying and smiling in a hospital bed.

The other driver is said to be alert and in stable condition, according to her daughter, who spoke to The Daily Mail.

“She has required some surgeries. She was airlifted as well,” Allison Hammock said of her mother, who was unnamed. “She’s in an absolute nightmare now with how this has all blown.”

While her mother has “a long road ahead,” Hammock said: “The families are very appreciative of any prayers towards both sides.”

Worley, who has released six albums across his years-long music career, was performing a concert at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico, before his daughter’s accident.

Several of his albums have gone on to produce singles that have landed on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with three even going on to reach the top of the chart: “I Miss My Friend,” “Have You Forgotten” and “Awful, Beautiful Life.”