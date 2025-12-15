Sir Cliff Richard reveals prostate cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran singer Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he was treated for prostate cancer for the past year, with the 85-year-old announcing the disease is currently "gone".

The music icon used his experience to advocate for a national screening programme for men, urging early detection.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sir Cliff said his diagnosis came during an insurance health check before a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

He expressed relief that the cancer was caught early, stating: "The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that."

open image in gallery Sir Cliff Richard appearing at Wimbledon in 2023 ( PA Archive )

The star, known for hits like 'The Young Ones' and 'Summer Holiday', stressed the importance of regular checks, saying: "I don’t know whether it’s going to come back. We can’t tell those sort of things but we need to, absolutely, I’m convinced, get there, get tested, get checked."

He labelled the absence of a national screening programme as "absolutely ridiculous".

He continued, highlighting governmental responsibility: "We have governments to look after our country and those who live in that country, so I can’t see how you can say, ‘Oh we can do this, we can do that, but we don’t do this for these people’.”

"We all deserve to have the same ability to have a test and then start treatments really early. It seems to me – I’ve only been for one year now in touch with cancer, but every time I’ve talked with anybody this has come up and so I think our Government must listen to us."

After the King's recent cancer treatment announcement, Sir Cliff expressed a desire to collaborate on awareness. "I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him… If the King is listening, I think most of us would say ‘yeah – we’re available’."

open image in gallery The King recently said that he was ‘overwhelmed’ after learning he had cancer ( PA Media )

His calls for broader screening come as the UK National Screening Committee announced a draft recommendation in November for a targeted prostate cancer screening programme.

If implemented, it would invite men aged 45-61 with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutation for biennial screening.