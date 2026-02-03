Chuck Negron death: Three Dog Night singer dies aged 83

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chuck Negron, the distinctive voice behind Three Dog Night’s string of 1960s and 70s hits including "Joy to the World" and "One," has died at the age of 83.

The founding member of the iconic rock act passed away on Monday from complications arising from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His publicist, Zach Farnum, confirmed he died at his home in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighbourhood.

Negron’s powerful lead vocals also defined tracks such as "Easy To Be Hard" and "The Show Must Go On." Three Dog Night, known for their eclectic sound, also scored hits with "Black and White," "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Never Been to Spain," and "Shambala." The band notably hosted and performed on the inaugural edition of Dick Clark’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" in December 1972.

Formed in 1967 by Negron, Danny Hutton, and Cory Wells, Three Dog Night quickly found success, blending R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and urban doo wop. Their first million-selling single, Harry Nilsson’s "One," arrived two years later. However, by 1975, album sales waned, and internal strife led to the group’s dissolution the following year, after their last Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Til the World Ends."

A reunion in 1981 was short-lived for Negron, who was dismissed in late 1985 due to persistent drug issues. His battle with addiction was severe, with his fortune spent on drugs, leading him to a period on Los Angeles’ Skid Row during the band’s rapid ascent to fame.

After numerous rehabilitation stints, Negron achieved sobriety in 1991. He then embarked on a successful solo career, releasing seven albums between 1995 and 2017. His 1999 memoir, "Three Dog Nightmare," candidly chronicled his personal and professional struggles. Last year, after decades of estrangement, Negron reconciled with fellow founding member Danny Hutton, who, along with Michael Allsup, remains one of the band’s sole surviving members.

Born Charles Negron II on 8 June 1942, in the Bronx, he began singing in doo wop groups as a child. His journey to Los Angeles was prompted by a basketball scholarship from California State University, where he subsequently entered the music industry.

Despite battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for three decades, Negron continued to tour in his later years, until the COVID-19 pandemic brought his performing career to a permanent halt.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Albea Negron, and five children. Among them is Berry Oakley Jr., son of the late Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley. Negron was previously married to Julia Negron, Berry Jr.’s mother, and helped raise him after his father’s death in 1972.