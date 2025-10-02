Chris Dreja death: Yardbirds co-founder and guitarist dies aged 79
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died ‘after years of health problems,’ his sister-in-law said
Chris Dreja, co-founder and guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died at the age of 79.
The news of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s death was confirmed by his sister-in-law, Muriel Levy, who wrote on Threads: “It is with a deep sadness that I have to announce that my brother-in-law Chris Dreja, former member of legendary band The Yardbirds, rhythm guitarist and also bass player has passed away after years of health problems...
“I share the pain with my sister Kate who took care of him during all those years and his daughter Jackie... May he RIP.”
Levy included a series of pictures of Dreja and his bandmates, as well as more recent pictures of him with his guitar.
Dreja’s former Yardbirds bandmate, Jimmy Page, additionally shared word of his death on Instagram.
“I heard today of the passing of musician Chris Dreja, who passionately played with the iconic Yardbirds, on rhythm guitar and then the bass,” Page captioned the post, alongside an old black-and-white image of the two of them.
“I hadn’t seen him in a while, and I wish I had. RIP Chris,” he added. “Here’s Glimpses by The Yardbirds featuring Chris Dreja on bass.”
Dreja was born November 11, 1945, in Surbiton, England. Through his brother, he met Anthony “Top” Topham, who would later become the first lead guitarist of The Yardbirds.
In 1963, Dreja and Topham, along with Keith Relf, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty, co-founded the Metropolitan Blues Quartet, the blues band that later evolved into The Yardbirds.
