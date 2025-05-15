Charles Strouse death: Broadway composer behind Annie and Bye Bye Birdie dies aged 96
Strouse composed dozens of hit songs, including ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’
Charles Strouse, the renowned composer behind dozens of beloved Broadway songs, has died aged 96.
Strouse died at his New York City home on Thursday, his four children announced. A cause of death was not disclosed.
In a career that spanned more than seven decades, Strouse composed some of the most well-known songs in musical theater history, including “Put on a Happy Face” from Bye Bye Birdie and “Tomorrow” from Annie.
In addition to Bye Bye Birdie and Annie, Strouse was also the mastermind behind Broadway musicals Applause, Golden Boy, Charlie & Algernon, Rags, and Nick & Nora.
Born June 7, 1928 in New York City, Strouse attended the Eastman School of Music and later studied under renowned composer Aaron Copland.
