Charles Strouse death: Broadway composer behind Annie and Bye Bye Birdie dies aged 96

Strouse composed dozens of hit songs, including ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Thursday 15 May 2025 17:02 EDT
Comments
Charles Strouse has died aged 96
Charles Strouse has died aged 96 (Getty)

Charles Strouse, the renowned composer behind dozens of beloved Broadway songs, has died aged 96.

Strouse died at his New York City home on Thursday, his four children announced. A cause of death was not disclosed.

In a career that spanned more than seven decades, Strouse composed some of the most well-known songs in musical theater history, including “Put on a Happy Face” from Bye Bye Birdie and “Tomorrow” from Annie.

In addition to Bye Bye Birdie and Annie, Strouse was also the mastermind behind Broadway musicals Applause, Golden Boy, Charlie & Algernon, Rags, and Nick & Nora.

Born June 7, 1928 in New York City, Strouse attended the Eastman School of Music and later studied under renowned composer Aaron Copland.

This is a breaking article and is being updated

