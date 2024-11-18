Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Charles Dumont, the French composer best known for composing Édith Piaf’s timeless classic “Non Je ne Regrette Rien,” has died at the age of 95.

Dumont’s death on Monday (November 18), which followed a long illness, was confirmed by his partner to the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

A trained trumpeter and musician, Dumont – born in 1929 – would go on to collaborate with an array of international stars, including Barbra Streisand, Dalida, Jacques Brel and Juliette Gréco, but it was his work with the late French singer Piaf that he became most associated with.

While he originally wrote “Non Je ne Regrette Rien” in 1956, aged 27, it wasn’t until 1960, when he was 31, that he and lyricist Michel Vaucaire brought it to one of France’s most celebrated performers.

“She’d already said no to three of my songs,” Dumont said in 2013. “I didn’t want to go back, but Michel persuaded me.”

After playing the song for her, he recalled: “She asked me, was I really the composer? I said yes. She asked me to play it a third time, so I did, and her mood changed. She looked at me differently.

“She said to me: don’t worry, young man. This song will go round the world, and I will open my next concert tour with it.”

open image in gallery Charles Dumont will forever be associated with composing Edith Piaf’s ‘Non Je ne Regrette Rien' ( Getty Images )

Piaf would go on to record the song the following month before performing it live at the Olympia concert hall that December.

“My mother gave birth to me, but Édith Piaf brought me into the world,” Dumont told Agence-France Presse in 2015. “Without her, I would never have done everything I did, neither as a composer nor as a singer.”

“Non Je ne Regrette Rien (No, I Regret Nothing)” went on to top the French music charts for seven weeks and sold 800,000 copies.