Homeland Security claps back after Chappell Roan condemns ICE at concert

The Department of Homeland Security has hit back at Chappell Roan after the pop star proclaimed: “F*** ICE” at a concert in Los Angeles.

Roan, 27, played two shows at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, over the weekend. During the first performance on Friday, October 10, she reflected on the city she now calls home.

“L.A.’s my favorite city in the world, to be honest,” Roan announced to the crowd, per Variety. “I’ve been living here nine years. I’m originally from Missouri and I had a really, really tough time the first five years.”

She went on to discuss the wildfires that affected the area earlier this year, saying, “I’m not gonna be eloquent about this. I loved L.A. more than ever when I saw how the community came together in Altadena to help, same with the Palisades. I just realized that I’m so lucky to be able to live here and to play here, and the city has taken care of me, and it’s my duty to take care of it back.”

She then added: “F*** ICE forever”, before repeating the phrase as the crowd chanted along.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been the subject of multiple protests this year after stepping up immigration raids and carrying out mass deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Roan’s pronouncement in a statement to TMZ. DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said: “‘Pink Pony Club’ is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.”

Earlier today, McLaughlin also responded to a Saturday Night Live sketch mocking Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem.

Amy Poehler returned to host the long-running NBC show Saturday, opening with a sketch spoofing Pam Bondi’s Senate hearing that starred Tina Fey as Noem.

McLaughlin commented on the sketch in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “SNL is absolutely right — the Democrats’ shutdown does need to end!” she said.

The premise of the Cold Open was that Poehler’s Bondi — having not actually answered any questions during her Senate hearing — has been called back in to once again face questioning.

At one point, Poehler’s Bondi is asked why ICE agents are being sent to American cities. The question serves as a segue to introduce a special appearance by SNL legend Fey playing Noem.

Fey’s Noem walked into the sketch with an assault rifle, a baseball cap, and blinding lip gloss, living up to her recently-acquired “Ice Barbie” moniker.

Arguably the biggest laugh of the opening sketch is when a senator stand-in insists to Fey’s Noem that Democrats want to end the government shutdown more than Republicans do, to which she replied “ha — that makes me laugh more than the ending to Old Yeller.”

The gag was a reference to Noem’s infamous memoir confession that she shot her puppy, Cricket, dead after it tried to bite her.