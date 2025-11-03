Carly Rae Jepsen announces first pregnancy with husband Cole M.G.N.

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carly Rae Jepsen is going to be a mom.

The pop singer, 39, announced Monday that she’s expecting her first child with husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, known by his stage name Cole M.G.N., prompting ecstatic messages from fans congratulating the couple.

Jepsen showed off her baby bump in a few black and white pictures posted to Instagram, where she’s seen smiling in pajamas next to her music producer husband.

“Oh hi baby,” the singer captioned the post.

This will be the first child for Jepsen and Greif-Neill, who got tied the knot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4. In a sweet nod to their nuptials, Jepsen is wearing slippers from the iconic hotel in the pictures she posted to announce her pregnancy.

open image in gallery Singer Carly Rae Jepsen and her husband Cole MGN are expecting their first baby ( Instagram/@carlyraejepsen )

Jepsen hinted at her pregnancy while reflecting on the loose wedding dress she wore to her reception in an interview with Vogue in October.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,” she explained to the outlet. There appeared to be hints of the exciting news all around the celebration: baby blue taffeta behind the altar, baby’s breath in the bride’s hair, and the couple’s first dance song was to “Baby” by Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso.

The Canadian singer, best known for her 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” which rocketed her to fame, met her husband during a songwriting session in 2021. Greif-Neill is a six-time Grammy-winning producer who was previously a member of Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti and has worked with artists like Beck, Blood Orange, and Snoop Dogg.

open image in gallery Carly Rae Jepsen is best known for her song ‘Call Me Maybe’ ( BBC )

After working together on her album The Loveliest Time, Jepsen and Greif-Neill began dating the next year. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024, when Jepsen shared pictures of the pair with the caption, “Very engaged over here.”

While speaking to Vogue about her wedding, Jepsen shared that the couple had been expecting to cry during their vows but didn’t because the “energy was just light and joyful.”

“Between the bright baby blue of the background, the wildflowers that surrounded us, and the intimate lighting, walking down the aisle felt like a fever dream,” she told the outlet.

“Nothing will top the moment when we first locked eyes, and to be honest, for the first half of the ceremony we couldn’t see anyone else.”