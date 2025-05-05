The song voted the UK’s favourite – for the seventh year running
It was crowned the winner of Smooth Radio’s All Time Top 500 poll
For the seventh consecutive year, George Michael's "Careless Whisper" has claimed the top spot as the UK’s favourite song, according to Smooth Radio's All Time Top 500 poll.
The track, co-written with Andrew Ridgeley for the Wham! album Make It Big, celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024 and has been viewed more than 1.4 billion times on YouTube.
The late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, also dominated the poll as the most popular artist overall, boasting 19 entries in Smooth's chart.
These include 13 solo hits, with "A Different Corner" securing the number three position.
Swedish pop giants Abba secured 16 entries in the Top 500. They hold the title of most popular group, with "Dancing Queen" reaching number 10 and "The Winner Takes It All" at number 25.
This success follows the band's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2024, commemorating their Eurovision Song Contest victory with "Waterloo" in 1974.
British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John rejoined the top 10 Smooth Radio chart for the first time since 2017 with his duet “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” with Michael – reaching number nine.
Sir Elton received 13 entries in this year’s countdown – making him the most popular living music artist, according to the Smooth Radio poll.
Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 aged 48, was nominated the most popular female artist, with 13 songs featured in the countdown including her rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, earning her a place at number 14.
Also joining the top 20 list is singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with his song “Perfect” reaching number 11, and Robbie Williams who jumped two spots on the chart since 2024 to number 15 with his song “Angels”.
Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who revealed the top 20 on air, said: “Smooth’s All Time Top 500 is a fantastic celebration of the best songs that are the soundtrack to our lives, from legendary music artists to the stars of today.
“It’s wonderful to see George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ top the chart again, with his timeless music continuing to resonate with the public, and Abba celebrate their biggest year ever, retaining their crown as the most popular group.
“Our congratulations to Elton John on his first return to the top 10 in eight years and on his place as the nation’s favourite living artist, and to Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue on their success this year.”
Across the May bank holiday weekend, the top 500 songs were played on air, with the number one announced just before 7pm on Monday.
Smooth’s All Time Top 500 – top 20:
1. “Careless Whisper” – George Michael
2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen
3. “A Different Corner” – George Michael
4. “Man In The Mirror” – Michael Jackson
5. “Bridge Over Trouble Water” – Simon and Garfunkel
6. “Dance With My Father” – Luther Vandross
7. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson
8. “Hotel California” – Eagles
9. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” – Elton John and George Michael
10. “Dancing Queen” – Abba
11. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
12. “Mr Blue Sky” – Electric Orchestra
13. “Human Nature” – Michael Jackson
14. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
15. “Angels” – Robbie Williams
16. “Wind Beneath My Wings” – Bette Midler
17. “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond
18. “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen
19. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
20. “Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments