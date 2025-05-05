The song voted the UK’s favourite – for the seventh year running

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the seventh consecutive year, George Michael's "Careless Whisper" has claimed the top spot as the UK’s favourite song, according to Smooth Radio's All Time Top 500 poll.

The track, co-written with Andrew Ridgeley for the Wham! album Make It Big, celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024 and has been viewed more than 1.4 billion times on YouTube.

The late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, also dominated the poll as the most popular artist overall, boasting 19 entries in Smooth's chart.

These include 13 solo hits, with "A Different Corner" securing the number three position.

Swedish pop giants Abba secured 16 entries in the Top 500. They hold the title of most popular group, with "Dancing Queen" reaching number 10 and "The Winner Takes It All" at number 25.

This success follows the band's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2024, commemorating their Eurovision Song Contest victory with "Waterloo" in 1974.

open image in gallery A still from the Careless Whisper video, 1984

British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John rejoined the top 10 Smooth Radio chart for the first time since 2017 with his duet “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” with Michael – reaching number nine.

Sir Elton received 13 entries in this year’s countdown – making him the most popular living music artist, according to the Smooth Radio poll.

Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 aged 48, was nominated the most popular female artist, with 13 songs featured in the countdown including her rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, earning her a place at number 14.

Also joining the top 20 list is singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran with his song “Perfect” reaching number 11, and Robbie Williams who jumped two spots on the chart since 2024 to number 15 with his song “Angels”.

open image in gallery ABBA celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2024, commemorating their winning Eurovision performance in Brighton

Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who revealed the top 20 on air, said: “Smooth’s All Time Top 500 is a fantastic celebration of the best songs that are the soundtrack to our lives, from legendary music artists to the stars of today.

“It’s wonderful to see George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ top the chart again, with his timeless music continuing to resonate with the public, and Abba celebrate their biggest year ever, retaining their crown as the most popular group.

“Our congratulations to Elton John on his first return to the top 10 in eight years and on his place as the nation’s favourite living artist, and to Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue on their success this year.”

Across the May bank holiday weekend, the top 500 songs were played on air, with the number one announced just before 7pm on Monday.

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran joined the top 20 list this year ( PA Wire )

Smooth’s All Time Top 500 – top 20:

1. “Careless Whisper” – George Michael

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

3. “A Different Corner” – George Michael

4. “Man In The Mirror” – Michael Jackson

5. “Bridge Over Trouble Water” – Simon and Garfunkel

6. “Dance With My Father” – Luther Vandross

7. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson

8. “Hotel California” – Eagles

9. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” – Elton John and George Michael

10. “Dancing Queen” – Abba

11. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

12. “Mr Blue Sky” – Electric Orchestra

13. “Human Nature” – Michael Jackson

14. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

15. “Angels” – Robbie Williams

16. “Wind Beneath My Wings” – Bette Midler

17. “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond

18. “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen

19. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams

20. “Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush