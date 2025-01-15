The Independent announces partnership with Camp Bestival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent is thrilled to announce an exclusive news partnership with family-focused Camp Bestival for 2025.

The collaboration will bring readers a mix of exclusive news, updates and offers ahead of the event, which takes place at Lulworth Castle on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

The brainchild of music specialist Rob da Bank and creative director Josie da Bank, it includes performances by an eclectic lineup of musicians and dancers.

Camp Bestival also offers a wide range of entertainment for the whole family, from circus skills to science explorations, family raves, comedy, evening cabaret, street food and immersive theatre journeys.

This year’s event is being headlined by Basement Jaxx, who will bring their full live show to guests for the first time in a decade.

Formed in 1994, Basement Jaxx rose to fame with their melding of house and garage sounds, releasing hits including “Rendez Vu”, “Red Alert” and Where’s Your Head At”.

The rest of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Rob da Bank, Founder and co-curator of the Camp Bestival, said: “Super chuffed to have The Independent on board as our official news partner for Camp Bestival 2025.

“Can't wait to share all the latest news from Camp Bestival HQ along with the very best festival content and a smattering of exclusives across the year as we head full-throttle towards the summer and another bumper year for Camp Bestival in Dorset!“

open image in gallery Families enjoy the entertainment at Camp Bestival ( Camp Bestival )

Josie da Bank, Founder, Co-Curator and Creative Director, remarked: “Fifteen years ago, we created Camp Bestival as a way for families to reconnect with nature, each other and themselves.

“We didn’t know at the time that our mission would only become more essential as the years went on. Camp Bestival is so much more than a music festival, it’s an event that’s intentionally designed to help families unplug and make memories together.”

Roisin O’Connor, Music Editor for The Independent, commented: “I’m really thrilled that The Independent is partnering with another brilliant festival for 2025. Camp Bestival never fails to put on an eclectic lineup of artists, as well as plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. See you there!”

Tickets for Camp Bestival 2025 are on sale now, including a new “kids under five go free” ticket offer for a limited time only. Full ticket details are available on the Camp Bestival website.