Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A woman’s death is being investigated after she was found unresponsive during the opening weekend of this year’s Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man Project released a statement on Sunday (August 25) confirming that the unnamed woman had died and that local authorities were investigating the matter.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The participant has been identified by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office,” organizers said.

“On Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 11:29am, Burning Man’s emergency services personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive individual. Once on scene, life saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful.”

The statement continued: “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident... Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time.”

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the Reno Gazette-Journal that his deputies responded and were notified of the death at 11:37 am local time.

Thick mud caused by heavy rain plagued Burning Man festival in 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This is the first reported death on the playa this year and unfortunately it has happened on day one,” Allen added.

Last year, a California man died at the mud-impacted Burning Man festival from drug intoxication.

Leon Reece, 32, was found unresponsive while the unusual rain event affecting the Playa that year delayed the arrival of local officers.

Reece was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Around 70,000 attendees found themselves trapped at the Burning Man festival last year after the Black Rock Desert was drenched by an unexpected rainstorm.

The heavy rainfall turned the normally dry desert into a sea of mud, prompting organisers to shutter the entrance to the festival and tell attendees already there to hunker down.

Revellers were urged to conserve water, food and fuel and shelter in place until the storm passed.

Black Rock Rangers are available to provide peer support services 24/7 at Ranger HQ (5:45 & Esplanade) and Outposts (behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas).

Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team are available 24/7 at the ESD stations located at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.