Joy Crookes, Rachel Chinouriri, Cat Burns, Kasabian and Frank Turner are among the artists booked to perform during Brits Week 25 for War Child, taking place from 17 February to 5 March.

The 10 shows will take place around the 2025 Brit Awards, scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 1 March.

All proceeds from the Brits Week shows will go towards War Child’s efforts to help provide protection, education and mental health support for children affected by war.

Singer Cat Burns will launch the series of events with a performance at the famed Moth Club in Hackney on 17 February, followed by Mercury Prize-shortlisted artist Joy Crookes at Islington Assembly Hall on 18 February.

Indie-pop singer Rachel Chinouriri will play Omeara in Hackney on 20 February, giving fans an opportunity to see her in an intimate setting before she supports pop star Sabrina Carpenter on the UK leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The full lineup for Brits Week is as follows:

17 February - Cat Burns - MOTH Club, London

18 February - Joy Crookes - Islington Assembly Hall, London

20 February - Rachel Chinouriri - Omeara, London

21 February - Frank Turner - 93 Feet East

24 February - Nova Twins - Omeara, London

25 February - Kasabian, supported by Blossoms - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

28 February - Clean Bandit and Friends - The London Palladium

3 March – Tom Walker – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

4 March - Soft Play - Village Underground, London

5 March – Rag‘n’Bone Man – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

open image in gallery L-R: Joy Crookes, Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno, Rachel Chinouriri ( Getty/Press )

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks. There will be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale.

The War Child pre-sale will open from 10am on Thursday 16 January; tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday 17 January.

Fans can also enter a prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice by making a £5 donation per entry to War Child.

The announcement comes as The Independent embarks on an exclusive news partnership with Brits Week 25 for War Child, which will bring readers a blend of coverage, news and ticket exclusives.

Music editor Roisin O’Connor said: “I’m delighted that The Independent has teamed up with BRITs Week 25 for War Child, celebrating another year of achievements in music while helping to raise money for an incredibly important cause.

“As a champion of grassroots venues, including through our Main Stage initiative, it’s particularly exciting to see so many high-profile artists playing at a number of brilliant local spots, from Moth Club in London to King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow. This is an amazing opportunity for our readers to see some of their favourite acts up close and personal, and for The Independent, which prides itself on its humanitarian efforts.”

open image in gallery ( War Child )

Clare Sanders-Wright, Live Music Lead at War Child UK, said: “BRITs Week is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see their favourite artists in more intimate venues, and is one the whole industry keeps an eye out for each year.

“This partnership with The Independent is a great opportunity to put BRITs Week front and centre for the publication's audience across the UK, and with the shows set to really make this year one to remember, all of us at War Child couldn't be more grateful for its support, as well as that of the artists and their teams that, ultimately, are what make this happen. War Child is continuing our mission to deliver emergency aid and long-term specialist support where it’s needed most, following a truly horrendous year for millions of children in conflict zones around the world.

“A huge thank you to all of our partners that help us to continue to deliver these incredible shows each year, all raising funds to achieve our ultimate mission – to provide a brighter future for every child living through war.”