Britain’s Got Talent tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ contestant after body is found

Tributes have poured in for a missing Britain’s Got Talent star after his body was discovered in a North Yorkshire reservoir.

Martyn Crofts, 55, was reported missing on Monday (16 December). He was most well-known for appearing on the sixth series of the popular talent contest in 2012.

Croft was lovingly dubbed “The Pan Man” for placing a pan over his head during his act, which saw him sing while imitating a Dalek from Doctor Who. His unique performance saw him make it all the way through to the semi-finals of the competition after being praised by judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

A body was discovered by police during searches at the Whinny Gill reservoir on Wednesday (18 December). Although formal identification is yet to take place, Crofts’ family and friends have been informed.

After his stint on the talent contest, Crofts appeared to continue his love for entertaining with one person commenting, “Thank you for providing our lockdown entertainment four years ago at Craven Nursing Home. You brought joy to a lot of lonely and sad humans, unable to see their loved ones and you’ll never be forgotten by a huge amount of people.”

They added, “Terribly sad news, tragic really. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Crofts appeared to be a friendly and sociable man who was well-loved in his local community of Skipton, North Yorkshire as several tributes referred to his openness and willingness to “stop and chat”.

open image in gallery Crofts was affectionately dubbed ‘The Pan Man’ for his unique act ( YouTube: ITV/Britain’s Got Talent )

“A beautiful man who would always find time to chat. Very funny too,” wrote another.

“Really saddened by tonight’s update from North Yorkshire Police. A real character who put Skipton on the map on Britain’s Got Talent and loved entertaining people,” said another.

In a statement on the force’s website, North Yorkshire Police wrote on Tuesday (17 December): “Officers searching for 55-year-old Skipton man Martyn Crofts, who was reported missing on Monday, 16 December, have sadly recovered a body.

open image in gallery Crofts during his audition for the show in 2012 ( YouTube/ITV/Britain’s Got Talent )

“The discovery was made during searches at Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton earlier today (17 December). While formal identification has not yet been completed, Martyn’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information to assist our enquiries.

“At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“If you have any further information that could assist, please call 101 and quote reference number 12240229152.”