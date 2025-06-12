Brian Wilson death: Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and John Cusack lead tributes to Beach Boys star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Keith Richards have lead tributes to Brian Wilson, the pioneering Beach Boys musician who has died aged 82.

Nancy Sinatra, John Cusack, who played Wilson in a biopic, and Wilson’s longtime Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine were also among the many paying tribute to the musical great.

Wilson’s death was announced in a statement by his family, who wrote on his official X account: “We are heartbroken to announced [sic] that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Tribute: Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys visionary who changed music forever

In response to the news, Paul McCartney wrote in a moving statement: “Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows'. Thank you, Brian.”

John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, said in a statement to The Independent: “The maestro has passed - Brian was a raw open heart with two legs - and an ear that heard the angels - quite literally. He was touched.

“To see him so happy with his wife Melinda - finally talking about and performing his unfinished masterpiece Smile, (after the release of the astounding Smile sessions) - to hear him be so open about the depth of his struggles so that the telling of his story might help others and take away the stigma of mental health - was to see a triumph of endurance and spirit, love and mercy. RIP.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also reacted to the news, posting the message: “Rest in Peace!” on Instagram beside an extract from his 2010 memoir Life. It reads: “When we first got to America and to LA, there was a lot of Beach Boys on the radio, which was pretty funny to us—it was before Pet Sounds —it was hot rod songs and surfing songs, pretty lousily played, familiar Chuck Berry licks going on. ‘Round, round get around / I get around,’ I thought that was brilliant.

“It was later on, listening to Pet Sounds, well, it’s all a little bit overproduced for me, but Brian Wilson had something. ‘In My Room,’ ‘Don’t Worry Baby.’ I was more interested in their B-sides, the ones he slipped in. There was no particular correlation with what we were doing so I could just listen to it on another level. I thought these are very well-constructed songs.”

open image in gallery Paul McCartney (left) and Keith Richards (right) have led tributes to the late Beach Boys star Brian Wilson ( Getty )

Richards’ Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood wrote on X: “Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning. so sad.”

Wilson’s longtime Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine said in a statement to The Independent: “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were.

“I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you… still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

Bob Dylan wrote on X: “Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian.”

Nancy Sinatra posted a picture of herself with Wilson on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message: “His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing ‘California Girls’ with Brian.”

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood wrote on X: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Velvet Underground musician and producer John Cale wrote on social media: “To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding POP into startling sophistication. He will he be missed mightily.”

The Monkees star Micky Dolenz posted several pictures of himself and Wilson, adding: “Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note. I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius. Rest peacefully, Brian.”

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess posted a short video showing his extensive collection of Beach Boys LPs, captioned: “Brian Wilson - he could write about any subject and it would hit you where it counts. The best at what he did best.”

Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe posted on X: “Those transcendent words and happy/sad melodies will be there for all-time, waiting for each new generation. Mighty love and thanks always to the great Brian Wilson.”

Sean Ono Lennon, son of Wilson’s sometime musical rival John Lennon, wrote: “Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world.”

open image in gallery Paul Dano (left) and John Cusack (right) with Brian Wilson at a 2015 event in LA for their biopic 'Love & Mercy' ( Mark Davis/Getty Images )

Musician Randy Bachman shared a photo of himself with Wilson on X, captioning it: “Oh gee... We say goodbye to Brian Wilson. I’ve know the Beach boys since the mid 60’s and have done lots of shows with them. They were the American answer to the Beatles. They wowed everyone with the songs, structures, vocals harmonies. The sunshine sound.”

Bachman continued: “I remember when Brian decided to not go on the road anymore but continued to write incredible music. They were like family. When Carl passed it was like losing a brother and it feels the same today. They are still going today with their incredible legacy with Bruce Johnston and Mike Love. We lost one of the greatest composers and messengers who took jazz harmony, put it to a Chuck Berry beat and made a new genre of music. Some of the best singles in the world. Dennis, Carl and Brian are all together now. Other worlds to sing in.”

Christopher Cross wrote: “Words can’t express what Brian Wilson meant to me as a songwriter. I was so fortunate to call him a friend. He was a genuine hero who taught me everything I know about music. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Frank Marshall, who directed the 2024 documentary The Beach Boys, posted: “Brian Wilson didn't just add lyrics to surf music, he left us with an extraordinary musical legacy that could have only been created by a true musical genius. I feel very lucky to have known him and my thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones added on Instagram: “another super talented mutha gone, rest in peace, Mr. Willson. One of my favorite albums, 50 of the best ,Incredible.”

Primal Scream said in a statement on Instagram: “Thank you for the music Brian. Your influence is all over Screamadelica - from Higher Than the Sun to Inner Flight & Shine Like Stars. You showed us the power in gentleness. May you sail on sailor , sail on…”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, told The Independent in a statement: “Brian Wilson was one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the history of recorded music. Not only did his songs capture the spirit of youth, joy and longing in ways that still inspire millions of fans around the world, his innovative work in the studio transformed the way musicians record even to this day. Brian made an indelible mark, and our thoughts are with his family in this time of loss.”

The Wire actor Wendell Pierce wrote on X: “Brian Wilson RIP. 82 years old Troubled life. Gotta put on Love & Mercy.”

He went on to quote lyrics from Wilson’s 1988 song: “…I was lying in my room / And the news came on TV / A lotta people out there hurtin’ / And it really scares me / Love and mercy, that’s what you need tonight / Love and mercy to you and your friends tonight…”

Wilson, who was revered as the shy genius whose arrangements and songwriting talents spurred the Beach Boys to become one of the most successful pop groups in history, was as complicated a person as he was brilliant a musician.