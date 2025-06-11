Brian Wilson death: John Cusack and Ronnie Wood lead tributes to Beach Boys star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Cusack, Ronnie Wood and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac are among those paying tribute to Brian Wilson, the pioneering Beach Boys musician who has died aged 82.

Wilson’s death was announced in a statement by his family, who wrote on his official X account: “We are heartbroken to announced [sic] that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

In response to the news, John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, wrote: “The maestro has passed - the man was a open heart with two legs - with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also reacted to the news, writing: “Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning. so sad.”

John Cusack (left) and Ronnie Wood (right) have paid tribute to the late Beach Boys star Brian Wilson ( Getty )

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood wrote on X: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Velvet Underground musician and producer John Cale wrote on social media: “To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding POP into startling sophistication. He will he be missed mightily.”

The Monkees star Micky Dolenz posted several pictures of himself and Wilson, adding: “Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note. I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius. Rest peacefully, Brian.”

Sean Ono Lennon, son of Wilson’s sometime musical rival John Lennon, wrote: “Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world.”

Musician Randy Bachman shared a photo of himself with Wilson on X, captioning it: “Oh gee... We say goodbye to Brian Wilson. I’ve know the Beach boys since the mid 60’s and have done lots of shows with them. They were the American answer to the Beatles. They wowed everyone with the songs, structures, vocals harmonies. The sunshine sound.”

Bachman continued: “I remember when Brian decided to not go on the road anymore but continued to write incredible music. They were like family. When Carl passed it was like losing a brother and it feels the same today. They are still going today with their incredible legacy with Bruce Johnston and Mike Love. We lost one of the greatest composers and messengers who took jazz harmony, put it to a Chuck Berry beat and made a new genre of music. Some of the best singles in the world. Dennis, Carl and Brian are all together now. Other worlds to sing in.”

Wilson, who was revered as the shy genius whose arrangements and songwriting talents spurred the Beach Boys to become one of the most successful pop groups in history, was as complicated a person as he was brilliant a musician.

