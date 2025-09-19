Brett James death: Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter dies in plane crash, aged 57
The Nashville Songwriters Association International said ‘loss is profound’
American singer-songwriter Brett James has died in a plane crash, aged 57.
The Grammy Award winner, best known for writing the Carrie Underwood song “Jesus, Take the Wheel”, was reportedly on board a small-engine plane that crashed in Macon County near Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday.
According to FlightAware data, the plane, a Cirrus SR22T aircraft, was registered to the musician and had departed from Nashville, Tennessee with three people on board.
The National Transportation Safety Board are reportedly investigating the incident. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” said a spokesperson. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”
The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a statement: ‘The NSAI family is stunned by the death of board member and legendary songwriter Brett James. The loss is profound.”
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame added: ‘We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James, a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18.”
More to follow...
