Brent Hinds death: Ex-Mastodon lead guitarist killed in motorcycle crash
Musician exited heavy metal band in March after 25 years
Mastodon’s former lead guitarist and singer, Brent Hinds, has been killed in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was 51.
The Atlanta Police Department reported Wednesday that a male riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died after colliding with a BMW SUV, whose driver failed to yield while turning left. An investigation is ongoing.
Hinds, who exited the heavy metal band in March after 25 years, was identified as the deceased male by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office.
The musician’s fellow bandmates have since responded to his death in a joint Instagram statement.
“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident,” they wrote.
“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” they continued.
“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Born in Alabama on January 16, 1974, Hinds moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue music. There, he met his future Mastodon bandmate Troy Sanders and joined the bassist’s then-band, the Four Hour Fogger.
After the group’s eventual breakup, Hinds and Sanders met drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher, and together the four founded Mastodon in 2000.
Later that year, the band released their first demo with singer Eric Saner. However, he left the group after a few months.
Following Saner’s departure, Hinds took over lead vocals.
