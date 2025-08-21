Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mastodon’s former lead guitarist and singer, Brent Hinds, has been killed in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was 51.

The Atlanta Police Department reported Wednesday that a male riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died after colliding with a BMW SUV, whose driver failed to yield while turning left. An investigation is ongoing.

Hinds, who exited the heavy metal band in March after 25 years, was identified as the deceased male by the Fulton County medical examiner’s office.

The musician’s fellow bandmates have since responded to his death in a joint Instagram statement.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident,” they wrote.

open image in gallery Brent Hinds (right) with fellow Mastodon bandmates Troy Sanders (left) and Brann Dailor (middle) ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” they continued.

“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Born in Alabama on January 16, 1974, Hinds moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue music. There, he met his future Mastodon bandmate Troy Sanders and joined the bassist’s then-band, the Four Hour Fogger.

After the group’s eventual breakup, Hinds and Sanders met drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher, and together the four founded Mastodon in 2000.

Later that year, the band released their first demo with singer Eric Saner. However, he left the group after a few months.

Following Saner’s departure, Hinds took over lead vocals.