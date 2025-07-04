Bob Geldof rejects idea that Live Aid was part of a ‘white saviour complex’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Geldof has rejected the idea that he is a “white saviour” due to his charity work in Africa.

The Irish musician and activist has found himself described as such since the Eighties, when he first began raising awareness of the famine in Ethiopia.

Geldof helped create “Do They Know It's Christmas?” Band Aid single and organised the 1985 Live Aid concerts, which raised funds for the cause.

The 73-year-old, however, takes issue with being called a “white saviour”. The term is attributed to white people helping non-white people for self-serving purposes, such as admiration from others.

“It comes from all that 1968 Derrida/Foucault language b****cks,” he told The Times, referring to French philosophers Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault. “It’s nonsense.”

The Boomtown Rats frontman admitted, however, that he had initially “understood the argument”.

“I was a late 20th-century creature of the media,” he said. “I’m only in Africa because of television and some guy writing in The Times. The media came to me and said, ‘When are you going to Africa?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ They said, ‘You have to go.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And they said, ‘Because you’re the f***ing story’.”

He continued: “And I said, ‘I’m not the story. People are f***ing dying of no food in a world of surplus food, that’s the story.’ And they said, ‘We can’t keep doing the starving child, the starving mother, we’ve done it, Bob.’”

This is not the first time that Geldof has spoken out against the term. In 2024, Geldof dismissed a critical comment from the Guardian – which highlighted how some viewed Live Aid as reinforcing “a patronising image of Africa as a continent desperate for, and dependent on, western aid” – as “the greatest load of b****cks ever”.

open image in gallery Bob Geldof’s Live Aid concerts raised more than £114m for the famine in Ethiopia ( Getty )

“If there was a famine in Italy and someone reacts and they’re white, are they a white saviour? Are the only people allowed to react to an African famine Black?” he said in response.

“Are they the only ones allowed to do it? Because, wow, people in Africa are Black, so it can only be a Black person who does that. If there’s a famine where people are green, do you have to be green to do it? This is a nonsensical, absolutely dismissive argument. It is. I think it’s rubbish.”

Controversy erupted again later that year after a new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was released to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The updated song featured the vocals of Ed Sheeran, who claimed that he was not asked permission to use his voice on the track.

Posting to Instagram Stories, Sheeran shared a comment by Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, who accused the campaign of “[dehumanising] Africans and [destroying] our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity’”.

open image in gallery Bob Geldof and Ed Sheeran shared a disagreement over the release of the Band Aid 40 single in 2024 ( Getty )

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals,” Sheeran wrote.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by [Fuse ODG]. This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all.”

In response, Geldof defended the song’s legacy of fundraising to support those in need.

“This little pop song has kept millions of people alive,” he told The Sunday Times, listing the work the charity does including education and healthcare.

“Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal? Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?”

He continued: “No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world – 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”