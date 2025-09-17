Bob Geldof reveals why he won’t be running for Irish president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Geldof has clarified that his rumoured bid for the Irish presidency was never a serious prospect, despite recent discussions with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Boomtown Rats frontman, who had been linked to the role of Ireland’s head of state weeks prior, confirmed he spoke with the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin had previously acknowledged their conversation regarding Geldof potentially standing for his Fianna Fáil party in October’s election.

However, Geldof, originally from Dun Laoghaire near Dublin, revealed that the talks did not advance significantly. He explained that the Irish premier had already identified another candidate as his preferred choice, effectively ending any potential consideration for his candidacy.

Mr Martin backed former Dublin gaelic football manager Jim Gavin as Fianna Fail’s nomination and the former army officer was formally confirmed as the party candidate last week.

open image in gallery Midge Ure and Bob Geldof attend a gala performance of Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Live Aid at the Shaftesbury Theatre ( PA Wire )

Geldof, 73, was asked about his interest in the position after picking up a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Sky Arts Awards on Tuesday evening.

Asked by Sky News if he had ruled himself out of contention, the singer said he “would never walk myself in”.

He added: “What happened was we played at one of the big festivals in Ireland and coming off stage, somebody said, ‘Are you going to make a run for the President?’ But they ask that of everybody in Ireland, that’s the first thing – because anyone can (make a run), which is good. And I said, ‘Well, it’s 50 years of the (Boomtown) Rats, 40 years of Band Aid, yeah, I’d like to do something new, interesting and useful’. And that set the hares running.

“So then people who are fairly high-powered in Ireland rang me and said, ‘Are you serious?’ I said ‘No’. I said, ‘Literally, I have no time’. I knew about this (the lifetime achievement award), I knew about promo for the album, which is like tomorrow it’s wall to wall, and for the rest of the week, then I’ll go on tour. So you wouldn’t have had time.

“But they said, ‘will you talk to the prime minister, the taoiseach?’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course I will’. And he got the same lobby saying, ‘Will you talk to Geldof?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, of course I will’.

“So Micheal called me and I said, ‘What would you think about Bob Geldof being the candidate for the Fianna Fail party?’ ‘I think it would be great,’ he said, ‘But I’ve already chosen someone’. I said, ‘That’s the end of the conversation Taoiseach, thanks very much’. And that was it.”

Geldof said if he was serious about running, he would have had to comply with the official requirements of getting on the ballot – something you can achieve by securing the backing of either 20 Irish parliamentarians or four local councils.

open image in gallery Geldof said he didn’t have ‘the time’ to comply with official requirements for standing for office ( JAg Communications )

“And I didn’t want to do that,” he added. “I simply wouldn’t have had time. And then the issue is, would you have wanted to do it? It’s seven years so, you know, my kids are here, my missus is here, my homes are here, I’d miss London, the band is here. I wouldn’t be able to play.

“Would it be interesting? Yes, up to a point, though.”

Geldof also said he was relieved that controversial mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor had withdrawn from the presidential race this week.

Asked if he would have any interest in a tilt come the next election in seven years’ time, Geldof replied bluntly: “I’ll be dead”.