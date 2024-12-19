Bob Dunlap death: The Replacements guitarist dies, aged 73

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bob “Slim” Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements, has died aged 73.

The musician died following complications from a stroke he suffered in 2012. The news was confirmed in a statement.

“Bob passed at home today at 12:48pm surrounded by family,” his family said in a statement published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday (18 December) as per the Guardian.

“We played him his “Live at the Turf Club” (Thank You Dancers!)CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of ‘Hillbilly Heaven’ – quite poignant. It was a natural decline over the past week.”

The American rock band formed a cult following after being founded in 1979. Originally made up of singer and guitarist Paul Westerberg, guitarist Bob Stinson, bass guitarist Tommy Stinson, and drummer Chris Mars for most of its run, the group released two punk rock albums before transitioning to alternative rock.

Singer-songwriter Dunlap replaced Bob Stinson as lead guitarist from 1987 to 1991, and was often dubbed the “replacement Replacement”. Stinson was kicked out of the group due to issues with drugs and alcohol.

Dunlap was working as a janitor at First Avenue, a famous local Minneapolis venue, where the band had played some of their earliest shows. He was honoured with a mural outside the venue in recognition of his contribution to its history.

The musician was married to his wife Chrissie who he shared three children with at the time. But he was encouraged by his wife to accept the offer to join the band.

open image in gallery Dunlap (far right) replaced Bob Stinson ( YouTube/RHINO )

Eventually, he launched his solo career although he is reported to have said, “I hate it, personally. I’d rather just play guitar and let the other guy lose all the money.”

In 1993, he released his first solo album, The New Old Me, followed by Times Like These, in 1996. He was said to have been inspired by Bruce Springsteen who praised Dunlap’s music as “deeply touching and emotional”.

In 2012, Dunlap suffered a stroke that left him paralysed and only able to move his head. His death is reported to have been caused by long-term complications that arose after the event.