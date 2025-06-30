Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A collection of Black Sabbath recordings, from when the influential metal act was known as Earth, are set to be released for the first time.

The four-piece, formed in 1968, were originally called The Polka Tulk Blues Band before changing their name to Earth soon after.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward recorded a series of demos in 1969 at Zella Studios, Birmingham, that were never made public.

In the same year, Earth changed their title once again, this time to Black Sabbath, after their own song, which was inspired by Mario Bava’s 1963 Italian horror movie of the same name.

open image in gallery Black Sabbath are due to play their final ever concert on 5 July ( MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund )

The news comes as Black Sabbath prepares to play their farewell show at Villa Park on Saturday (July 5).

It has been announced that the tapes, titled Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes, will be released on July 25 via Big Bear Records, although the band are reportedly not involved in the release.

Jim Simpson, the band’s first manager, has supervised the project.

“Before Black Sabbath, the band were known as Earth – a blues-driven powerhouse already making a name for themselves,” he said. “This new release presents rare early recordings from that era, remastered from long-lost tapes.”

He added: “These recordings clearly demonstrate what fine music they produced right from the very beginning. We recorded these tracks at Zella Studio in Birmingham in 1969, but held back from releasing them as their style was evolving so quickly.

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in September 2022 ( Getty Images )

“Now, some 57 years later, the recordings assume a greater importance, illustrating how these four young men from Birmingham, barely out of their teens, were excellent musicians and a fine band, fully deserving of all the success that was to come their way.”

On Saturday (June 28), Black Sabbath were awarded the freedom of the city of Birmingham prior to their farewell performance, which has been nicknamed “Back To The Beginning”.

Osborne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, has not played a full gig since 2018 as a result of his poor health.

However, the singer has said he will be “giving 120 per cent” as he prepares for the final performance alongside his original bandmates, whom he has not played with in 20 years.

During an episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM, Osborne said: “If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it.”

open image in gallery Black Sabbath fans were outraged over the ticket prices to the band's farewell gig ( Getty/X )

In February, fans expressed outrage over the “ridiculous” price of tickets to the band’s last gig, as pre-sale ticket prices ranged between £197.50 and £834.

Tool, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and others are all set to support the band at their last gig.