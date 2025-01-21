Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Black Eyed Peas have canceled the entirety of their forthcoming Las Vegas residency in light of unspecified “current circumstances.”

The four-member group — now comprised of rappers will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and singer J. Rey Soul — were scheduled to kick off their 15-date Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency on February 15.

They were expected to perform their shows across February, March and May at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

However, on Sunday (January 19), the “Meet Me Halfway” hitmakers announced the shows would “not be moving forward as planned.”

“To our dearest Peabodies,” read a statement shared to their Instagram Story. “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned.”

It was noted that “ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us.”

“We can’t wait to see you again,” the message concluded.

The Black Eyed Peas cancel their Las Vegas residency ( Black Eyed Peas/Instagram )

It was not immediately clear what “current circumstances” the band was were referring to, but The Independent has contacted the Black Eyed Peas’ representatives for comment.

The residency was announced last September, with will.i.am saying in a statement at the time: “Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience.”

The hip-hop group, which previously included Fergie, shot to fame in the early 2000s with their three hits “I Gotta Feeling,” “Boom Boom Pow,” and “Imma Be” from their 2009 record, The E.N.D.

After 10 years with the group, Fergie departed in 2017 to devote her time to being a “great mother” to her son Axl, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Duhamel.

“We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her,” will.i.am told Billboard in 2020 of Fergie’s exit. “It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

She was later replaced by Filipino singer R. Jey Soul, who joined the group in 2018 after winning the Philippines’ version of The Voice.

The Black Eyed Peas have since released three albums, including Masters of the Sun Vol. 1 (2018), Translation (2020) and Elevation (2022).