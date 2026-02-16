‘Like a Virgin’ and ‘Eternal Flame’ songwriter Billy Steinberg dies at 75

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Steinberg, who co-wrote some of the biggest hit songs of the 1980s, has died. He was 75.

The Fresno-born songwriter, primarily a lyricist, formed a partnership with musician Tom Kelly. They were behind a string of number one hits including Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”, Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”, the Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”, Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional” and Heart’s “Alone.”

Steinberg died Monday after a long battle with cancer, his attorney Laurie Soriano told The Independent.

He was born on February 26, 1950, and grew up in Palm Springs, the son of a successful grape farmer. He studied literature at Bard College in upstate New York.

In 1980, when Steinberg was 30, his band Billy Thermal was signed to a record contract by producer Richard Perry. Although the group never released an album, one of Steinberg’s songs “How Do I Make You” was covered by Linda Ronstadt and became a top 10 hit. Two more of his songs were covered by Pat Benatar.

The following summer Steinberg met Kelly, who had also written for Benatar, at a party. They decided to form a songwriting team, with Steinberg focusing on lyrics and Kelly writing the music.

open image in gallery Billy Steinberg, who has died at 75, performing in New York in 2011 ( Getty )

open image in gallery Tom Kelly (left) and Billy Steinberg performing together in 2011 ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame )

In 1983, while working at one of his father’s vineyards, Steinberg wrote the lyrics to “Like a Virgin”. Kelly recorded it as a demo which made its way to Madonna, who recorded it as the title track for her second album with producer Nile Rodgers. The single became a huge hit in 1984, spending six weeks at the top of the U.S. charts.

Neither Steinberg or Kelly met Madonna until after the song had become a huge hit. Writing on his personal website, Steinberg recalled that they were eventually introduced to her at a Hollywood party that the pop star was attending with her then-partner Warren Beatty.

“Warren Beatty started to laugh, thinking it was a joke because Madonna would have surely already known the writers of her signature song,” wrote Steinberg. “I gave her my biggest smile and said, ‘Madonna, I’ve wanted to meet you for so long.’ She said, ‘Well, now you did,’ grabbed Warren and walked away. I was devastated. Tom started to laugh... I think it’s funny now. And I’ve never met Madonna since.”

open image in gallery Madonna and Warren Beatty together in 1990 ( Brenda Chase/Online USA/Getty )

After the success of that song, Steinberg and Kelly continued to work together productively on a string of hit singles, including Roy Orbison’s “I Drove All Night”, Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” and The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand by You.”

After Kelly retired in the 1990s, Steinberg had further success writing or co-writing songs including Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You” and Demi Lovato’s “Give Your Heart a Break.”

Steinberg is survived by his wife, Trina; his sons, Ezra and Max; his sisters, Barbara and Mary; and his stepchildren, Raul and Carolina.