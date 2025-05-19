Billie Eilish extends world tour with new dates in US and Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billie Eilish has significantly extended her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, adding two more dates in Japan and 21 dates across the United States.

The 23-year-old pop phenomenon originally kicked off the tour in Quebec City in September 2024.

She is currently in Europe, with shows scheduled for Germany and Poland before a staggering six night run at London’s O2 Arena from July 10, then Manchester and Dublin.

The newly announced dates will see her perform over two nights at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17.

She will then arrive back in the United States for a slate of shows starting in Miami on October 9. She’ll go on to perform in Orlando, FL; Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; Philadelphia, PA; Long Island, NY; New Orleans, LA; Tulsa, OK; Austin, TX; and Phoenix, AZ before the tour concludes in San Francisco, CA November 23.

Tickets for the U.S. leg of the tour go on sale via an American Express Presale from tomorrow, May 20. The general sale begins on May 22.

Billie Eilish at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2025 ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Last year, Eilish rejected the possibility of giving fans a three-hour concert, saying that “nobody wants that.”

The star was answering fan questions live on the music app Stationhead when she made the statement.

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic,” Eilish can be heard saying in a recording posted to X.

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long”

While Eilish’s remarks weren’t aimed at any artist in particular, some Taylor Swift fans interpreted them to be a subtle criticism of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, which clocked in at three hours in length.

However, others defended Eilish, pointing out that the “Ocean Eyes” singer has previously praised Swift and Beyoncé for their ability to put on lengthy shows.

“I find it really hard to play stadiums,” the singer told the Los Angeles Times last October. “Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing.”

Eilish’s third record, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was released in May 2024 and and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It was praised by The Independent’s albums critic Helen Brown for being “equal parts sighing and squalling.”