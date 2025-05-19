Billie Eilish extends world tour with new dates in US and Japan
The superstar has added 23 dates to her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour
Billie Eilish has significantly extended her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, adding two more dates in Japan and 21 dates across the United States.
The 23-year-old pop phenomenon originally kicked off the tour in Quebec City in September 2024.
She is currently in Europe, with shows scheduled for Germany and Poland before a staggering six night run at London’s O2 Arena from July 10, then Manchester and Dublin.
The newly announced dates will see her perform over two nights at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17.
She will then arrive back in the United States for a slate of shows starting in Miami on October 9. She’ll go on to perform in Orlando, FL; Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; Philadelphia, PA; Long Island, NY; New Orleans, LA; Tulsa, OK; Austin, TX; and Phoenix, AZ before the tour concludes in San Francisco, CA November 23.
Tickets for the U.S. leg of the tour go on sale via an American Express Presale from tomorrow, May 20. The general sale begins on May 22.
Last year, Eilish rejected the possibility of giving fans a three-hour concert, saying that “nobody wants that.”
The star was answering fan questions live on the music app Stationhead when she made the statement.
“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic,” Eilish can be heard saying in a recording posted to X.
“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long”
While Eilish’s remarks weren’t aimed at any artist in particular, some Taylor Swift fans interpreted them to be a subtle criticism of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, which clocked in at three hours in length.
However, others defended Eilish, pointing out that the “Ocean Eyes” singer has previously praised Swift and Beyoncé for their ability to put on lengthy shows.
“I find it really hard to play stadiums,” the singer told the Los Angeles Times last October. “Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing.”
Eilish’s third record, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was released in May 2024 and and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It was praised by The Independent’s albums critic Helen Brown for being “equal parts sighing and squalling.”
