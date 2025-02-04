Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finneas has spoken out after he and Billie Eilish walked away from the 2025 Grammys empty-handed.

The sibling duo, who were nominated for Song of the Year with their smash-hit “Birds of a Feather,” ended up losing the category to Kendrick Lamar, who won for his chart-topping “Not Like Us” diss track.

Eilish, 23, also lost out on six other categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

However, despite their loss, 27-year-old Finneas celebrated the “great” ceremony and congratulated the winners.

“Great Grammys!!!” he posted on his Instagram Story after the Sunday (February 2) event. “So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/ albums.”

He continued: “I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!!

“Be at peace! Congratulations to all!!”

open image in gallery Finneas told fans to ‘be at peace’ with the outcome of the 2025 Grammys ( Finneas/Instagram )

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, saw several historic victories for artists including Beyoncé and Lamar.

Beyoncé took home three awards that night — Album of the Year, Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance — for her country record Cowboy Carter. She had gone into the evening with 11 nominations, making her the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish and brother Finneas lost out on Song of the Year at the 2025 Grammys ( Getty Images )

Lamar, meanwhile, won five of his seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his popular single “Not Like Us.”

In his acceptance speech for the former award, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper dedicated his win to Los Angeles, mentioning the fire-affected neighborhoods of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

The Beatles were among the early winners, winning for Best Rock Performance for their “final” song, “Now and Then”, which was completed with the help of AI. The award was accepted by John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Chappell Roan went on to win Best New Artist, using her acceptance speech to deliver an impassioned call for record labels to provide healthcare to developing artists.

Eilish wasn’t the only artist to have been notably snubbed at the 2025 Grammys. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, rising British singer-songwriter RAYE and Eminem also walked away with zero wins.