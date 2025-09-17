Man arrested for breaking into a car ‘containing Beyoncé’s unreleased music’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An man has been arrested in connection with a car break-in which allegedly saw some of Beyoncé unreleased music stolen.

Police in Atlanta confirmed on Tuesday that Kelvin Evans was taken into custody, facing charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation.

Online jail records for Fulton County, in metro Atlanta, do not currently list legal representation for Mr. Evans.

The break-in was reported on 8 July by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue.

The pair, who were travelling with the acclaimed singer for her concerts in Atlanta, informed officers that a window of their hire car had been smashed.

Beyonce performing during the Cowboy Carter tour with her daughter, Blue Ivy ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

They stated that two suitcases were subsequently stolen from the vehicle while they were at a nearby restaurant, containing the valuable unreleased material.

Grant told police he had been “carrying some personal sensitive information" for Beyoncé.

The police report said the stolen items included two Apple laptops and five thumb drives that included “unreleased music” along with other digital files related to Beyoncé's tour.

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said in an email Tuesday that none of the items have been recovered.

Break-ins are common in Atlanta.

As thousands of Atlanta residents and visitors learn every year, thieves commonly target parked cars with luggage and other potential valuables left in sight.

There were 7,195 thefts from vehicles reported to Atlanta police in 2024, and 3,185 more have been reported since January. Police recorded 105 thefts from cars during the week before Beyonce’s unreleased music was reported stolen.

“Take your bags, phone, and anything important with you every time you leave your car,” police said in their news release about the thefts from Beyonce’s choreographer and dancer. “Don’t give criminals an easy win.”