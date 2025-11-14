Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year as rapper dominates 2025 Latin Grammys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards were, as widely anticipated, a triumph for Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who clinched the coveted Album of the Year for his landmark release, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Concluding his acceptance speech, which saw him thank his family and collaborators, he declared, "Puerto Rico, I love you, thank you," honouring a record that serves as a profound love letter to his homeland.

The artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, set the tone early, securing the first award of the night for Música Urbana Album. His dominance continued halfway through the ceremony when he returned to the stage to accept the Música Urbana Song trophy for "DTmF," quipping in Spanish, "I never practice my speeches."

He later delivered a memorable performance of "Weltita" alongside Chuwi.

While Bad Bunny reigned supreme, others also had significant reasons to celebrate. Song of the Year was awarded to Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, and Édgar Barrera for their track "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," while Alejandro Sanz took home Record of the Year for "¿Y Ahora Qué?"

Live from Las Vegas, the 26th annual Latin Grammys unfolded as an energetic and eclectic spectacle. Raphael, the 2025 Person of the Year, captivated the audience with an emotive rendition of "Qué Sabe Nadie" and "Mi Gran Noche," inviting a singalong.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny was dominant at Thursday’s 2025 Latin Grammys ( AP )

The evening kicked off with a legendary collaboration as Maluma joined guitar icon Santana to perform his 1970 hit "Oye Como Va." This marked the beginning of a memorable medley celebrating Santana, featuring Christian Nodal on "Corazón Espinoza" and Grupo Frontera performing their 2025 collaboration, "Me Retiro."

Elswhere, Aitana showcased her dreamy electro-pop, Sanz delivered a medley of "El Vino De Tu Boca" and "Las Guapas," and Rauw Alejandro brought a taste of Puerto Rico to Vegas with a medley including "Khé?," "Silencio," "Falsedad," and "Carita Linda."

Danny Lux, Kakalo, and Ivan Cornejo presented contemporary Mexicana sounds, followed by Pepe Aguilar’s life-affirming mariachi with "El Cihualteco" and "El Fuereño."

Elena Rose offered a moment of calm with "Me Lo Merezco," before Karol G and legendary Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís duetted on the romantic ballad "Coleccionando Heridas." Regional Mexican music giants Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida performed their joint hit "Me Jalo," with Fuerza Regida then taking over for "Marlboro Rojo" from their record-breaking 2025 album "111xpantia."

Carín León’s distinctive raspy vocals shone on "Ahí Estabas Tú," and he was later joined by Kacey Musgraves for "Lost in Translation." León subsequently won the competitive Contemporary Mexican Album category for "Palabra De To’s (Seca)."

open image in gallery Karol G attends the Latin Grammy 2025 in Las Vegas ( AP )

Morat brought pop-rock energy with "Faltas Tú," while Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso injected an outsider, artistic spirit. Joaquina delivered a full-bodied "Quise Quererte," and Brazilian singer Liniker’s "Negona Dos Olhos Terríveis" was hailed as one of the night’s most joyful performances, a sentiment echoed for norteño band Los Tigres del Norte.

The coveted Best New Artist trophy was awarded to Paloma Morphy. Gloria Estefan secured Traditional Tropical Album for "Raíces" and later graced the stage for "La Vecina" and "Chirriqui Chirri," joined by Nathy Peluso for the latter. Christian Nodal also won Ranchero/Mariachi Album for "¿Quién + Como Yo?"

Many of the evening’s accolades were presented during a pre-televised Premiere Ceremony. Bad Bunny’s "Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr" won for Reggaeton Performance. Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso emerged as the most awarded act of the 2025 show, sweeping five categories including Short and Long Form Music Video, Alternative Song, Alternative Music Album for "Papota," and Pop Song for "El dia del amigo."

The three-hour award show was broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer, and musician Roselyn Sánchez.