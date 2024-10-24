Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three members of metalcore band As I Lay Dying have abruptly quit, leaving behind singer Tim Lambesis who was convicted in 2014 of hiring a hitman to kill his wife.

The three departing band members, bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi, and drummer Nick Pierce, all joined in 2022 after Lambesis was released from prison.

Neff was the first to announce he was leaving, writing on Instagram on Friday: “As of today, I have made the decision to leave As I Lay Dying.

“This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I’ve made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support.”

Susi and Pierce followed suit today, with guitarist Susi writing in his own Instagram post: “My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends.

“Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it’s now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.”

Susi went on to defend Neff, who he said had received “a lot of backlash for stepping down first.” Susi added: “I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he’s a flawless musician and an even better person.”

In his own post, drummer Pierce said: “As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities.”

The band’s eighth album, Through Storms Ahead, is set to be released on November 15.

They previously courted controversy after Lambesis admitted he was an atheist, despite previously promoting the group as a Christian rock act.