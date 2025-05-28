Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is set to become the first Indian artist to headline a UK stadium when he performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year.

As of earlier this month, Singh is the world’s most followed artist on Spotify with over 140 million followers, making him the first non-English language singer to top the platform and placing him ahead of global superstars like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

The singer and composer behind some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic love songs is expected to draw 45,000 fans for the concert on 5 September.

This performance follows Singh’s sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in August last year, where 20,000 tickets reportedly sold out in just an hour. The concert featured a surprise appearance by Ed Sheeran, who joined Singh on stage for a duet of the UK singer’s hit song “Perfect”. The two are set to continue their collaboration with the release of English-Punjabi fusion song Sapphire early next month.

Born in Murshidabad in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, Singh comes from a family of music lovers and began formal training at the age of just three. He studied Indian classical music and learned to play the tabla, an Indian percussion instrument.

By the age of nine, he had secured a scholarship in Indian classical vocals from the Indian government, and chose to pursue a career in music.

His public breakthrough came in 2005 when, at 18, he competed on the reality show Fame Gurukul. Though he didn't win, his talent stood out. “It was to check where I stood,” he told Forbes India. His teacher had encouraged the audition, believing classical music was a dying art that needed a new voice.

Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the song “Phir Mohabbat” from 2011 film Murder 2, with his breakthrough song coming two years later. His rendition of “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 earned him national fame and a slew of awards. Since then, Singh has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest composers like AR Rahman, Pritam, and Amit Trivedi.

Recently, Singh has been expanding beyond Bollywood. In April 2025, he released the single “Weightless” with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Announcing his London show, Singh said: “I’m just an ordinary person who happens to sing.

“If that means I make history, then I will be very blessed. It makes me happy when the world sings my songs with me, and my London fans are the absolute best.”

Tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are scheduled to go on sale in multiple stages. Presales are set to begin at 10am on 3 June with a general sale starting at 12pm on 6 June via Ticketmaster.