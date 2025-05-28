Who is Arijit Singh? Bollywood superstar set to make history headlining UK stadium show
Singer to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September this year
Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is set to become the first Indian artist to headline a UK stadium when he performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year.
As of earlier this month, Singh is the world’s most followed artist on Spotify with over 140 million followers, making him the first non-English language singer to top the platform and placing him ahead of global superstars like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.
The singer and composer behind some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic love songs is expected to draw 45,000 fans for the concert on 5 September.
This performance follows Singh’s sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in August last year, where 20,000 tickets reportedly sold out in just an hour. The concert featured a surprise appearance by Ed Sheeran, who joined Singh on stage for a duet of the UK singer’s hit song “Perfect”. The two are set to continue their collaboration with the release of English-Punjabi fusion song Sapphire early next month.
Born in Murshidabad in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, Singh comes from a family of music lovers and began formal training at the age of just three. He studied Indian classical music and learned to play the tabla, an Indian percussion instrument.
By the age of nine, he had secured a scholarship in Indian classical vocals from the Indian government, and chose to pursue a career in music.
His public breakthrough came in 2005 when, at 18, he competed on the reality show Fame Gurukul. Though he didn't win, his talent stood out. “It was to check where I stood,” he told Forbes India. His teacher had encouraged the audition, believing classical music was a dying art that needed a new voice.
Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the song “Phir Mohabbat” from 2011 film Murder 2, with his breakthrough song coming two years later. His rendition of “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 earned him national fame and a slew of awards. Since then, Singh has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest composers like AR Rahman, Pritam, and Amit Trivedi.
Recently, Singh has been expanding beyond Bollywood. In April 2025, he released the single “Weightless” with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.
Announcing his London show, Singh said: “I’m just an ordinary person who happens to sing.
“If that means I make history, then I will be very blessed. It makes me happy when the world sings my songs with me, and my London fans are the absolute best.”
Tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are scheduled to go on sale in multiple stages. Presales are set to begin at 10am on 3 June with a general sale starting at 12pm on 6 June via Ticketmaster.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments