Ariana Grande teases new song named after popular London area

Ariana Grande has revealed six new song titles - including one that appears to reference an area in London where she lived while filming Wicked.

The 31-year old US pop singer revealed a deluxe copy of her album, Eternal Sunshine, with her 376 million Instagram followers on Monday and teased six new song titles.

The tracks include Intro (End Of The World) Extended, Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life and Hampstead.

The final track appears to be a possible nod to her time spent in the leafy north London area.

The Instagram story was followed by a video of someone spinning in their kitchen with excitement for the extended album release alongside a countdown clock titled “Eternal Sunshine Deluxe” suggesting the release date will be in less than 11 days.

open image in gallery Grande will return for a sequel, Wicked: For Good, which comes out later this year

Earlier in the year, Grande suggested she was living in Hampstead while filming the musical Wicked at Sky Studios Elstree in Hertfordshire with fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.

She said: “I miss it here so much. I loved it here so much. I loved living here. I was in Hampstead when I was here and I loved my walks in the heath.

“I loved meandering around and visiting different shops and places and pubs.

“I didn’t know what a Sunday roast was, but I know that that’s a thing now. I didn’t know what that was and now I do and I’m changed for the better. It’s so delightful and fun there are so many dogs and (the dog breed) Vizslas in (Hampstead) Heath

“I loved seeing them.”

open image in gallery Ariana Granda as Glinda in the film Wicked ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

The two-time Grammy winner is best known for her hit songs 7 Rings, Rain On Me and No Tears Left To Cry, along with her recent Oscar nomination for best supporting actress playing good witch Glinda in the film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

Grande will return for a sequel, Wicked: For Good, which comes out later this year to conclude the story of the green witch Elphaba (Erivo).

The track teaser came days after Grande shared a video on her Instagram page with the caption “brighter days ahead, the short film also coming 3.28”.

The singer has had seven UK number one singles and five number one albums including Dangerous Woman, Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

The former Nickelodeon star rose to fame after starring in the sitcom Victorious, which followed the lives of pupils at a performing arts school.

She later released her debut album, Yours Truly, which kickstarted her music career.