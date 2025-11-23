Metal band Arch Enemy splits with singer Alissa White-Gluz after 12 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arch Enemy has parted ways with its lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

The Swedish death metal band suddenly announced the split in a brief statement Sunday, although the statement did not give a reason for White-Gluz, 40, exiting the group after nearly 12 years as the lead vocalist.

“Arch Enemy have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We’re thankful for the time and music we’ve shared and wish her all the best,” the band’s statement said.

“Wherever there is an ending, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026.”

White-Gluz joined the band in 2014 to replace former lead singer Angela Gossow, who recommended the performer as her successor. Previously, White-Gluz was a founding member of metalcore band The Agonist. While White-Gluz joined Arch Enemy, Gossow stayed on as the band’s manager.

open image in gallery Alissa White-Gluz has left Arch Enemy after being their vocalist for 12 years ( Instagram/@alissawhitegluz )

During White-Gluz’s time in the band, she sang on War Eternal in 2014, Will to Power in 2017, and Deceivers in 2022.

The band’s latest album, Blood Dynasty, was released earlier this year and will mark her final album with the group, which has released 11 studio albums altogether and originally formed from a supergroup in 1995.

Arch Enemy just wrapped up their European tour last week and are scheduled to perform at several festivals next summer. The band has not yet announced a replacement for White-Gluz.

open image in gallery Angela Gossow recommended Alissa White-Gluz to replace her as Arch Enemy's lead vocalist when she left in 2014 ( Getty Images )

After news of the split broke, White-Gluz announced the upcoming release of her solo album in a statement on social media.

“After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways,” the Canadian vocalist wrote on Instagram. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings!”

She added, “I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”

Two hours after the announcement, she then dropped her first solo single, “The Room Where She Died” and revealed a solo album would follow.

“’The Room Where She Died’ is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years,” the singer said. “This upcoming album is diverse; and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for. Can't wait to share more with you!”