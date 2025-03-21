Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazilian pop star Anitta has pulled out of her scheduled performance at this year’s Coachella festival, citing “unexpected personal reasons.”

The 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro first played the event in 2022 and returned to make a special guest appearance last year.

In a statement posted to her official X/Twitter account, Anitta said: “I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform. I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added: “I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together.”

When Anitta performed at Coachella 2022, she was joined by guests Saweetie and Snoop Dogg during her well-received set. In 2024, she was herself a guest during Peso Pluma’s set, when they came together to perform their collaboration “Bellakeo.”

Anitta performing at the Latin Grammy Awards in Miami, Florida in November 2024 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy )

She had been due to perform this year on Saturday, April 12 and 19, the days headlined by Green Day. It has not yet been announced whether her slot will be filled by another artist.

On social media, her fans reacted with dismay, with one account writing: “We are so sad about it, but we understand how committed you are with your concerts and how much it takes for making this decision.”

Coachella is set to take place from Friday to Sunday over two consecutive weekends next month and will be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone.

This year will mark Lady Gaga’s second time headlining the festival, after 2017, and Post Malone’s second appearance at the festival. It will be the first time Green Day have ever played at the event.

Last year’s Coachella was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. Tyler, the Creator won particular plaudits for his sharp and varied Saturday set, which saw him joined by guests including Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson and Kali Uchs.

The festival has a reputation for drawing social media influencers, and many celebrities have been known to attend the event over the years, with Vanessa Hudgens being unofficially dubbed the Queen of Coachella. Last year, even power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the trip out to the desert — clearly not put off by reports of ridiculous traffic jams and overpriced burritos.