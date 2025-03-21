Anitta pulls out of Coachella due to ‘unexpected personal reasons’ three weeks before festival
The Brazilian superstar has appeared at the Californian festival twice before
Brazilian pop star Anitta has pulled out of her scheduled performance at this year’s Coachella festival, citing “unexpected personal reasons.”
The 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro first played the event in 2022 and returned to make a special guest appearance last year.
In a statement posted to her official X/Twitter account, Anitta said: “I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform. I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support.”
In a follow-up tweet, she added: “I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together.”
When Anitta performed at Coachella 2022, she was joined by guests Saweetie and Snoop Dogg during her well-received set. In 2024, she was herself a guest during Peso Pluma’s set, when they came together to perform their collaboration “Bellakeo.”
She had been due to perform this year on Saturday, April 12 and 19, the days headlined by Green Day. It has not yet been announced whether her slot will be filled by another artist.
On social media, her fans reacted with dismay, with one account writing: “We are so sad about it, but we understand how committed you are with your concerts and how much it takes for making this decision.”
Coachella is set to take place from Friday to Sunday over two consecutive weekends next month and will be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone.
This year will mark Lady Gaga’s second time headlining the festival, after 2017, and Post Malone’s second appearance at the festival. It will be the first time Green Day have ever played at the event.
Last year’s Coachella was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. Tyler, the Creator won particular plaudits for his sharp and varied Saturday set, which saw him joined by guests including Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson and Kali Uchs.
The festival has a reputation for drawing social media influencers, and many celebrities have been known to attend the event over the years, with Vanessa Hudgens being unofficially dubbed the Queen of Coachella. Last year, even power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the trip out to the desert — clearly not put off by reports of ridiculous traffic jams and overpriced burritos.
