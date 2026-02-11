Andrew Ranken death: The Pogues drummer dies aged 72
‘The Clobberer’ was remembered as a ‘true friend and brother’ in the band’s statement announcing his death
The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken has died aged 72, the band announced Wednesday.
Ranken, nicknamed “The Clobberer,” joined the legendary British Celtic band in 1983 and played on some of their most iconic songs, including “Fairytale of New York” and “Dirty Old Town.”
The group said Ranken died February 10 in a tribute on Instagram. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues,” the group wrote in a statement.
“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”
The message was signed by band members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer.
Ranken’s death comes after the band’s vocalist and songwriter Shane MacGowan died in 2023.
Following McGowan’s death, the band announced their first headlining tour in a decade, but later confirmed that Ranken would not be joining the reunion shows due to health issues. Instead, Fontaines DC’s Tom Cull subbed in for the longtime drummer.
Siobhan McGowan, the sister of the band’s late frontman, shared a tribute to Ranken on X Wednesday, writing: “Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks