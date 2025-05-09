Alice in Chains suddenly cancel tour kickoff show after member’s ‘medical emergency’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alice in Chains were forced to cancel the first date of their U.S. tour after one of their co-founding members suffered a “medical emergency.”

The four-piece “Man in the Box” group, comprised of lead vocalist William DuVall, guitarist Jerry Cantrell, bassist Mike Inez, and drummer Sean Kinney, were scheduled to kick off their multi-city tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

However, hours before they were expected to take the stage, they announced on their Instagram Story that after soundcheck, Kinney “experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency.”

“We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show,” they said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Thursday’s concert would’ve been the band’s first time on stage since they performed at the 2024 Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. Their last tour was in 2023.

open image in gallery Alice in Chains were scheduled to kick off their U.S. tour Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut ( aliceinchains/Instagram )

The next scheduled stop on their U.S. tour is Saturday at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. So far, it appears they are planning to go ahead with that show.

Additional stops on their tour include major festival appearances at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio; the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida; and the Boardwalk Rock festival in Ocean City, Maryland.

They will also have concerts in Nashville, Tennessee and Dothan, Alabama. They will make a final U.S. stop in Libertyville, Illinois, before making their way across the pond to Birmingham, United Kingdom, for a performance at Villa Park on July 5. There, they will join rock band Black Sabbath for their Back to the Beginning: The Final Show, which will also celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance.

open image in gallery Drummer Sean Kinney suffered a 'non-life-threatening medical emergency' after Thursday's soundcheck ( Getty Images )

“It’s my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said in a February statement. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

Billed as the “greatest” heavy metal show ever, Back to the Beginning: The Final Show will additionally feature performances from bands Metallica, Pantera, Gojira, Slayer, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Alice in Chains was founded in Seattle in 1987 by Kinney and Cantrell. They then recruited late singer Layne Staley and late bassist Mike Starr, with the latter leaving the band in 1993. He was replaced by Inez.

While the group never formally disbanded, the 2002 death of Staley from a fatal drug overdose led to the group’s prolonged hiatus. They reformed in 2005 with new vocalist DuVall. Since their formation, the band have released six studio albums: Facelift (1990), Dirt (1992), Jar of Flies (1993), Alice in Chains (1995), Black Gives Way to Blue (2009), and Rainier Fog (2018).