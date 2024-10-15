Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Alex Van Halen has revealed the singer he hopes might sing on unreleased and unfinished Van Halen music, saying: “Ideally, it’d be Robert Plant.”

Drummer Alex Van Halen, 71, formed the band with his guitarist brother Eddie Van Halen in 1972. Two years later they added bassist Michael Anthony and singer David Lee Roth to the group and went on to become one of the most successful rock bands of the late 1970s and 1980s.

Their self-titled debut album was a hit in 1978, and they followed it with the blockbuster record 1984 (named after the year of its release), which included classics such as “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Eddie Van Halen drew particular praise and became widely recognized as one of the most skilled and celebrated guitarists of all time. He died in 2020 at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Alex Van Halen revealed that there is a large amount of unreleased music in the Van Halen vaults, but very little of it is finished.

“They’re all little pieces,” said the drummer. “A bunch of licks don’t make a song.”

open image in gallery Alex Van Halen performing with Van Halen at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Van Halen went on to say that he’s approached OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to see if they could analyze “the patterns of how Edward would have played something” in order to generate new guitar solos.

Elsewhere in the interview, Van Halen outlined how a proposed 2022 tour, which would have featured guitarist Joe Satriani, fell apart over David Lee Roth’s refusal to dedicate part of the show to a tribute to Eddie.

As a result of the rift with Roth, Van Halen said he hopes to recruit former Led Zeppelin frontman Plant to sing on any new music, despite the fact the pair haven’t spoken since 1993. “Ideally, it’d be Robert Plant,” he said. “You’re gonna think I’m out of my f***ing mind, but when conditions are right, things will manifest.”

Van Halen also said he wants to produce a biopic about his band’s rise to fame, although fans shouldn’t expect to see it in cinemas too soon. “It’s just a long-term plan,” he said. “I mean, to put things in perspective, the Queen movie took 30 years to make.”

In 2020, Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang condemned false rumors that he might replace his father as the band’s lead guitarist.

“This is just a s****y lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times,” he tweeted in the week’s following his father’s death. “Please stop with this.”

“Anyone peddling this s*** is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family,” he added.