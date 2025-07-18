Alan Bergman, ‘The Way We Were’ Oscar-winner and Barbra Streisand collaborator, dies aged 99
Award-winning songwriter and his wife, Marilyn, produced several old-timey hits like ‘The Way We Were’ and ‘Papa, Can You Hear Me?’ that featured in numerous Barbra Streisand movie classics
Award-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who, with his wife, Marilyn, penned several timeless classic Barbra Streisand-film themes such as “The Way We Were” and “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” has died at the age of 99.
Bergman died late Thursday at his Los Angeles home with daughter Julie Bergman by his side, family spokesperson Ken Sunshine confirmed Friday. “Bergman suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but continued to write songs till the very end,” Sunshine said in a statement.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1925, Bergman studied Music and Dramatic Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his time at the school, he was drafted and served as an infantryman in World War II. Upon his return home, he resumed his education, earning his degree in 1948.
He later moved to California to attend UCLA for a master’s in music. While living in the Golden State, he crossed paths with Marilyn while they were both collaborating with songwriter Lew Spence. The two got married in 1958 and remained together until her death in 2022.
Throughout their decades-long and devoted marriage, the pair consistently worked together, creating songs that earned them three Oscars, two Grammys, and four Emmys.
With collaborators ranging from Marvin Hamlisch and Quincy Jones to Michel Legrand and Cy Coleman, they were among the most successful and prolific partnerships of their time, providing words and occasional music for hundreds of songs, including movie themes that became as famous as the films themselves.
Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett and many other artists performed their material, and Streisand became a frequent collaborator and close friend.
Bergman is survived by daughter Julie and a granddaughter.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press
