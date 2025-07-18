Alan Bergman, ‘The Way We Were’ Oscar-winner and Barbra Streisand collaborator, dies aged 99

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who, with his wife, Marilyn, penned several timeless classic Barbra Streisand-film themes such as “The Way We Were” and “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” has died at the age of 99.

Bergman died late Thursday at his Los Angeles home with daughter Julie Bergman by his side, family spokesperson Ken Sunshine confirmed Friday. “Bergman suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but continued to write songs till the very end,” Sunshine said in a statement.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1925, Bergman studied Music and Dramatic Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his time at the school, he was drafted and served as an infantryman in World War II. Upon his return home, he resumed his education, earning his degree in 1948.

He later moved to California to attend UCLA for a master’s in music. While living in the Golden State, he crossed paths with Marilyn while they were both collaborating with songwriter Lew Spence. The two got married in 1958 and remained together until her death in 2022.

Throughout their decades-long and devoted marriage, the pair consistently worked together, creating songs that earned them three Oscars, two Grammys, and four Emmys.

open image in gallery Alan and Marilyn Bergman were both partners in marriage and music ( AP2008 )

With collaborators ranging from Marvin Hamlisch and Quincy Jones to Michel Legrand and Cy Coleman, they were among the most successful and prolific partnerships of their time, providing words and occasional music for hundreds of songs, including movie themes that became as famous as the films themselves.

Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett and many other artists performed their material, and Streisand became a frequent collaborator and close friend.

Bergman is survived by daughter Julie and a granddaughter.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press