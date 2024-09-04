50 Cent reveals the staggering amount he’s spent on legal fees over the years

Support truly

50 Cent has shared the shocking amount of money he’s handed over to lawyers during his decades-long career.

The rapper and TV star, real name Curtis Jackson, most recently celebrated a legal victory last month after a lawsuit, claiming his Power franchise ripped off a former drug kingpin’s life story, was dismissed by a New York district judge.

In other proceedings, Jackson is said to be seeking sole custody for Sire, the 12-year-old son he shares with his former girlfriend Daphne Joy, who accused the Grammy winner of raping and physically abusing her, which his team denied and countered with a defamation lawsuit.

Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Jackson said he estimated he’d spent $24m (£18.3m) on legal fees throughout his career, according to his estimations.

“I can’t wait till I get rich,” he joked. “Just on lawyers – I’ve spent $24m in my career on legal fees.”

The rapper explained that when he’s annoyed by a situation, he’ll send out lawsuits to frustrate the people he’s dealing with for “recreational purposes”.

“When they agitate me, I’ll send the f***ing lawyers,” he said.

50 Cent and his lawyer Ben Crump meeting on Capitol Hill with the Congressional Black Caucus ( Getty Images )

Jackson revealed he keeps a “general counsel” around him but doesn’t have a manager to handle his business deals because he doesn’t want anybody to take a share of his success.

“Why do I need you to manage me for?” he asked “I’ve done every deal a 100 f***ing times that I would be doing for me as a music artist.

“Why do I need you to do that for? They all want to work at a percentage and you want a percentage of me? You didn’t build this – I built it.”

Curtis Jackson has spent roughly $24m on legal fees throughout his career ( Getty Images )

When Cory “Ghost” Holland’s lawsuit against Jackson, claiming the Power franchise ripped off his life, was dismissed in August, the rapper celebrated the victory by mocking the former drug kingpin on social media.

“Fool thought he was GHOST,” Jackson said, referring to the main character in Power played by James St Patrick, a ruthless drug dealer seeking to leave the world of crime behind and pursue a legitimate business, in his hit Starz show.

“Da f*** wrong with these [ninja emoji]s man LOL,” he added.