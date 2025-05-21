Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Young has become the latest celebrity musician to back Bruce Springsteen in speaking out against the Trump administration, telling the president he should think about “saving America from the mess you made.”

In a post on his website on Tuesday, the Heart of Gold singer said he and others in the industry were “not scared” of Trump, and said that the president should stop thinking about what “rockers” were saying.

It comes after Springsteen described Trump’s administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,” prompting Trump to respond that he was “highly overrated” and “not a talented guy.”

“What are you worryin' about, man?” Young wrote In his post, titled “Trump!!!” “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem,” he said.

open image in gallery In a post on his website, the Heart of Gold singer said he and others in the industry were ‘not scared’ of the president and expressed his support for fellow musician Bruce Springsteen ( PA Archive )

“I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.”

Addressing a crowd in Manchester, England, last week Springsteen said: “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

Trump lashed out at The Boss shortly after on Truth Social saying that he had “never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics.”

He’s “not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” the president wrote, adding that Springsteen was a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker.”

open image in gallery It comes after Springsteen described Trump’s administration as ‘corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,’ prompting Trump to respond that he was ‘highly overrated’ and ‘not a talented guy’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The president recently also renewed his attacks on pop megastar Taylor Swift, claiming her popularity dipped after he said he hated her, and that since then, she was no longer “hot.” The “Cruel Summer” singer has also expressed support for Trump’s Democratic opponents.

In his post, Young added: “Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?”

He added: “You are forgetting your real job. You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!”

Young has frequently been vocal in his criticism of the president, voicing concern in April that he would be banned from returning to the U.S. after his upcoming European tour this summer due to his remarks.

Later that month, he performed alongside Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.