Neil Young latest rocker to speak up for Springsteen against Trump: ‘Think about cleaning up the mess you made’
In a post on his website, the Heart of Gold singer said he and others in the industry were ‘not scared’ of the president
Neil Young has become the latest celebrity musician to back Bruce Springsteen in speaking out against the Trump administration, telling the president he should think about “saving America from the mess you made.”
In a post on his website on Tuesday, the Heart of Gold singer said he and others in the industry were “not scared” of Trump, and said that the president should stop thinking about what “rockers” were saying.
It comes after Springsteen described Trump’s administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,” prompting Trump to respond that he was “highly overrated” and “not a talented guy.”
“What are you worryin' about, man?” Young wrote In his post, titled “Trump!!!” “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem,” he said.
“I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.”
Addressing a crowd in Manchester, England, last week Springsteen said: “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”
Trump lashed out at The Boss shortly after on Truth Social saying that he had “never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics.”
He’s “not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” the president wrote, adding that Springsteen was a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker.”
The president recently also renewed his attacks on pop megastar Taylor Swift, claiming her popularity dipped after he said he hated her, and that since then, she was no longer “hot.” The “Cruel Summer” singer has also expressed support for Trump’s Democratic opponents.
In his post, Young added: “Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?”
He added: “You are forgetting your real job. You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!”
Young has frequently been vocal in his criticism of the president, voicing concern in April that he would be banned from returning to the U.S. after his upcoming European tour this summer due to his remarks.
Later that month, he performed alongside Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.
