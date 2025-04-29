Mike Peters death: The Alarm frontman dies aged 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Peters, the lead singer of Welsh rock band The Alarm, has died at 66 after a battle with blood cancer.

Peters had been receiving treatment for fast-growing lymphoma at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, a diagnosis that forced the cancellation of a US tour last year.

The news of his passing was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Love Hope Strength Foundation, a cancer support charity Peters co-founded with his wife.

Peters, who supported U2 and Status Quo on tour and played with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was first diagnosed with the blood cancer chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 30 years ago, aged 36.

He underwent numerous drug treatments and rounds of chemotherapy, and had tried experimental therapy to keep his cancer at bay.

open image in gallery Mike Peters performing with The Alarm ( PA )

Last year, five days before he was due to fly to Chicago for a 50-date US tour, he noticed that a lump in his neck had appeared overnight.

Doctors quickly realised the star had developed Richter’s syndrome, where CLL changes into a much more aggressive lymphoma.

Peters leaves his wife Jules, 58, and two sons, Dylan, 20, and Evan, 18.

The artist first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with The Alarm, with hits including 68 Guns and Strength.

Alongside his wife, he co-founded Love Hope Strength, a cancer charity to encourage action around stem cell donation.

Through its Get On The List campaigns, often publicised at rock concerts, the charity has added more than 250,000 people to stem cell registers worldwide.

open image in gallery Peters and his wife Jules at The Christie ( PA )

Born in Prestatyn, North Wales, Peters often played in support of causes close to where he lived.

Last year, in an interview with the PA news agency, Peters credited his thousands of fans with giving him a boost, saying his diagnosis with fast-growing lymphoma had led to an “incredible” response, with “phenomenal support and prayers from the fans from all directions”.

He added: “I think, with my crazy instinct to try and preserve my life as well as my health, I worked out that I was able to play some British shows in the summer.

“Luckily for me, they were all at the end of the chemotherapy cycles.

“I couldn’t do them with the band and the crew and the tour buses and all that, but I could stand up on the stage on my own with a small back-up team, so I wasn’t being exposed to any viruses or conditions that would impact on my health.”