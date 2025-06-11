Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live Nation opening 18 new US venues - here's where

Live Nation will open or break ground on 18 new US concert venues over the next 18 months.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 11 June 2025 10:21 EDT
Comments
Live Nation Entertainment's portfolio already includes 150 venues in the US.
Live Nation Entertainment's portfolio already includes 150 venues in the US. (Getty Images)

Live Nation Entertainment will open or break ground on 18 new music venues in the United States over the next 18 months.

The expansion, announced Tuesday, aims to bring music to smaller markets that may not have a venue nearby. This includes a mix of intimate clubs, theaters, and large-scale outdoor amphitheaters in cities around the nation.

In a news release, the entertainment giant revealed that this investment will total $1 billion.

“According to Oxford Economics, this capital investment will spur $2.9 billion in total economic impact, including spending on engineering, development, and construction, along with $1.4 billion in annual economic impact for local communities once these venues begin welcoming fans,” Live Nation said in the release.

“Every fan deserves access to unforgettable live music – without having to drive hours to a major city. Live Nation’s commitment to expanding into smaller, underserved music markets means fans in vibrant places like Birmingham, AL, Virginia Beach, VA or Allentown, PA can now experience world-class events closer to home,” the release continued.

This map shows the cities where Live Nation will build a new venue.
This map shows the cities where Live Nation will build a new venue. (Live Nation)

New Live Nation venues will be coming to the following cities:

  • Allentown, PA
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Birmingham, AL
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Memphis, TN
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Nashville, TN
  • Orlando, FL
  • Portland, ME
  • Portland, OR
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Richmond, VA
  • Riverside, MO
  • Seattle, WA
  • Shakopee, MN
  • Virginia Beach, VA

Live Nation's portfolio already includes more than 400 venues worldwide, 150 of which are in the US.

