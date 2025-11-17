Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper Lil Nas X hauled to court for hearing over his naked arrest

The rapper faces up to five years in prison if convicted

Lisa Richwine
Monday 17 November 2025 14:59 EST
Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, looks on outside a court as he leaves following his preliminary hearing on four felony charges
Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, looks on outside a court as he leaves following his preliminary hearing on four felony charges (REUTERS/Alison Dinner)

Lil Nas X’s lawyers have given an update on his recovery after his arrest on charges of assaulting police officers.

The rapper appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday after missing a previous court date because he was undergoing inpatient treatment in another state, his lawyers said at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking down a street naked in August.

At a brief hearing Monday, a judge ordered the musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, to return to court on March 12 when a preliminary hearing date will be set.

"As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we're super happy for him," attorney Drew Findling told reporters outside the Van Nuys West Courthouse.

Lil Nas X was arrested in August when police approached him while he was reportedly walking nearly naked on the streets of Los Angeles, in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California
The singer stood by Findling's side, clad in a brown jacket, khaki pants and brown cowboy boots.

"We're just looking forward to a positive resolution in the case," Findling added.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

The singer was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit "Old Town Road." He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters in August that Lil Nas X was "very remorseful for what happened."

"He's going to get the help that he needs," Stafford said at the time.

