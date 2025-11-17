Rapper Lil Nas X hauled to court for hearing over his naked arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lil Nas X’s lawyers have given an update on his recovery after his arrest on charges of assaulting police officers.

The rapper appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday after missing a previous court date because he was undergoing inpatient treatment in another state, his lawyers said at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking down a street naked in August.

At a brief hearing Monday, a judge ordered the musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, to return to court on March 12 when a preliminary hearing date will be set.

"As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we're super happy for him," attorney Drew Findling told reporters outside the Van Nuys West Courthouse.

open image in gallery Lil Nas X was arrested in August when police approached him while he was reportedly walking nearly naked on the streets of Los Angeles, in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California ( REUTERS )

The singer stood by Findling's side, clad in a brown jacket, khaki pants and brown cowboy boots.

"We're just looking forward to a positive resolution in the case," Findling added.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

The singer was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit "Old Town Road." He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters in August that Lil Nas X was "very remorseful for what happened."

"He's going to get the help that he needs," Stafford said at the time.