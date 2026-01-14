John Forté dead: Grammy-nominated musician known for work with the Fugees dies at 50
Grammy-nominated musician John Forté, celebrated for his work with the Fugees and Refugee Camp All-Stars, has died at the age of 50. He was found dead at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, police confirmed.
Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin stated there were no signs of foul play or a "readily apparent cause of death." The state medical examiner's office is now investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.
A native of New York City, Forté was a musical prodigy who broke through in his early 20s as a contributor to the Fugees' Grammy-winning "The Score" and to Wyclef Jean's Grammy-nominated “The Carnival.” A multi-instrumentalist and rapper, he also released such solo albums as “Poly Sci” and “I John,” with contributors including Carly Simon, whose son, Ben Taylor, was a close friend of Forté's.
In 2000, he was arrested at Newark International Airport and charged with possession of liquid cocaine and drug trafficking. Forté was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but the sentence was commuted after seven years by President George W. Bush. Simon was among many public figures who advocated for his release.
Survivors include his wife, the photographer Lara Fuller, and two children.
